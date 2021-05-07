Mayor Brown didn't budget money for speed zone cameras – but he's not giving up on them

The Common Council and Brown's administration have been in conflict for about a year over speed camera enforcement in school zones. Most recently, the two sides are at odds over the required legislative procedure to make official a measure passed by the Common Council in April to end the program. The measure passed by what could prove to be a 6-3 veto-proof tally.

The legislative action called for removing the speed cameras by September and replacing them with radar speed signs and installing nonpunitive traffic calming measures in school zones, such as speed humps. It also changes the school zone speed limit from 15 mph to 20 mph and requires the city to place "school" pavement markings and crosswalks by schools.

Brown has said he is not going to sign the legislation for immediate passage because the proper process was not followed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But Council President Darius G. Pridgen said the Council’s vote was appropriate, and the Council is awaiting Brown's action.