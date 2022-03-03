 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor Austin Tylec names new financial board in North Tonawanda
0 comments

Mayor Austin Tylec names new financial board in North Tonawanda

Support this work for $1 a month
North Tonawanda Financial Advisory Committee

The 2022 North Tonawanda Citizens Financial Advisory Committee holds its first meeting. Left to right: Timothy Pieper, Jeannette Toth, Mayor Austin J. Tylec, William J. Vandewater and Michele Golding.

 Courtesy City of North Tonawanda

Mayor Austin J. Tylec has appointed a new committee to help him oversee city finances in North Tonawanda.

Tylec, who took office Jan. 1, chose Timothy Pieper, Jeannette Toth, William J. Vandewater and Michele Golding for the volunteer Citizens Financial Advisory Committee. Vandewater will serve as chairman.

The State Comptroller's Office hit North Tonawanda with a highly critical audit in 2020, saying the city didn't adequately monitor its spending and its surpluses.

"I’ve always fought for transparency and critical thinking,” Tylec said. “I pushed for better finance management for the city, and I’m proud to say that this board will carry out that goal.”

Its job is to help make sure the city continues to improve its fiscal position and follows its purchasing policies.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists can now read the Earth's ancient history in its beaches

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News