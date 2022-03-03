Mayor Austin Tylec names new financial board in North Tonawanda

Mayor Austin J. Tylec has appointed a new committee to help him oversee city finances in North Tonawanda.

Tylec, who took office Jan. 1, chose Timothy Pieper, Jeannette Toth, William J. Vandewater and Michele Golding for the volunteer Citizens Financial Advisory Committee. Vandewater will serve as chairman.

The State Comptroller's Office hit North Tonawanda with a highly critical audit in 2020, saying the city didn't adequately monitor its spending and its surpluses.

"I’ve always fought for transparency and critical thinking,” Tylec said. “I pushed for better finance management for the city, and I’m proud to say that this board will carry out that goal.”

Its job is to help make sure the city continues to improve its fiscal position and follows its purchasing policies.

