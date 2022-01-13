Mayor allows Great Northern grain elevator demolition to proceed

Archer Daniels Midland received at noon today the demolition permit it needs to demolish the Great Northern grain elevator.
Later this afternoon, Justice Tracey Bannister of the Appellate Division will consider a request from the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture for a temporary restraining order to prevent the demolition until further review.
Mayor Byron Brown refused to block the demolition, despite calls from preservationists and others to save the hulking, wind-damaged structure.
In his first public comments on the Great Northern since a Jan. 5 State Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for its demolition, Brown told The News the city's reason for having waited to release the demolition permit to ADM was merely procedural. The application for demolition was not complete, Brown said.
Presented with a complete application, the city was legally obligated to issue a demolition permit to ADM under the law and the recent decision by a State Supreme Court justice, Brown said.
Brown said the city "worked strenuously" to convince ADM to "preserve the building" but was unsuccessful, even as his administration contends the building cannot be salvaged.
"I brought letters and other communications we have received to ADM, and stated my desire to see the structure preserved," Brown said. "I told them we would work with federal, state and local tax benefits, tax exemptions, historic tax credits, new market tax credits to find resources to help with the preservation and stabilization of the structure."
Developer Douglas Jemal on Wednesday offered to give ADM $100,000 to stabilize the property and to pay for the cost of an independent evaluation by structural engineers.
"I want to save the Great Northern, and I won't let ADM bully this city around," Jemal said.
Brown said Jemal's offer has nothing to do with the city.
"That is between Mr. Jemal and ADM," Brown said. "The city is not the owner of this property."
The abandoned grain elevator, designated a local historic structure, was damaged in a windstorm on Dec. 11. The storm left a large hole in the north wall. James Comerford, the city's commissioner of permit and inspection services, issued an emergency demolition order six days later, citing ADM engineering reports as well as drone footage, exterior inspections and the opinion of the fire commissioner. Comerford determined the structure posed "an immediate threat to health, welfare and safety to the public."
State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo ruled Comerford acted "rationally," and the judge upheld the commissioner's decision.
The judge said narrow legal parameters prevented him from considering a submission from a consulting structural engineer who works with Jemal and other statements that cast doubt on the conclusions made by ADM-hired engineers.
The company, which acquired the Great Northern in 1993, three years after it was locally landmarked, sought to demolish the structure in 1996 and 2003. Comerford said the company also approached him informally a year or two ago seeking an emergency demolition that he turned down.
Brown was under public pressure to rescind the demolition permit or slow down the process to allow for an independent evaluation of the Great Northern. The structure is the last remaining brick box-style grain elevator in North America and the first grain elevator in the world, along with the Electric Elevator, to harness electricity from Niagara Falls. Preservationists say the loss of the Great Northern will be one of the most significant in Buffalo in decades.
But Brown said he saw no need to revisit the decision.
The mayor questioned whether he or the commissioner, under the city charter, could have reversed the decision to issue the emergency demolition permit.
"While I supervise the commissioner, legally it is not believed that the mayor can reverse or overturn a decision by the commissioner of permit and inspection services proposing those assigned duties," Brown said.
He said the same could apply to Comerford.
"The commissioner's authority to rescind or change the notice of condemnation is not specifically set forth in the city charter and city code," Brown said.
The mayor said he didn't feel a need to consider opinions submitted to the court that challenged the ADM engineering reports. During a fact-finding hearing, Colaiacovo questioned a city attorney on the city's reliance on ADM's conclusions rather than seeking an impartial viewpoint.
"What ADM is saying to us is they are simple statements and are not affidavits," Brown said. "ADM has told us they completely disagree with all of those individuals who have commented and that the structure, from their engineering reports and studies, cannot be salvaged and is dangerous."
Sanjay Khanna, a consulting structural engineer who works with Jemal, reviewed the concerns raised by engineers working with ADM and in a statement to the court said they all appeared correctable.
"There is no question in our mind that this building can be retained," Khanna wrote.
Robert Shibley, dean of the University at Buffalo's School of Architecture and Planning, is one of a number of other structural engineers, architects and academics who have questioned the scope, methodology and conclusions of ADM's reports and called for an in-depth investigation.
Paul McDonnell, Campaign for Greater Buffalo's president, delivered a point-by-point refutation of the ADM reports to the mayor on Monday. McConnell, as director of facilities for the Board of Education, oversaw the $1.3 billion Joint Schools Construction Board Project that restored or rehabilitated 48 Buffalo public schools.
"ADM did not thoroughly investigate the true condition of the building and whether it can be repaired, and therefore we believe their conclusions that the building needed to be torn down are in error," McDonnell said. "Mitigation of the public harm does not require demolition."
The mayor was asked if these opinions were grounds for revisiting the decision. The city code allows revocation of permits if "misrepresentation as to a material fact in the accepted application, plans or specifications" is found.
"I don't know legally if there is, necessarily, another path because this went through a legal process that lasted a few weeks, and in that legal process there was nothing that was presented where the judge determined that the emergency demolition should not move forward," Brown said.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.