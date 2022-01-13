Mayor allows Great Northern grain elevator demolition to proceed

Robert Shibley, dean of the University at Buffalo's School of Architecture and Planning, is one of a number of other structural engineers, architects and academics who have questioned the scope, methodology and conclusions of ADM's reports and called for an in-depth investigation.

Paul McDonnell, Campaign for Greater Buffalo's president, delivered a point-by-point refutation of the ADM reports to the mayor on Monday. McConnell, as director of facilities for the Board of Education, oversaw the $1.3 billion Joint Schools Construction Board Project that restored or rehabilitated 48 Buffalo public schools.

"ADM did not thoroughly investigate the true condition of the building and whether it can be repaired, and therefore we believe their conclusions that the building needed to be torn down are in error," McDonnell said. "Mitigation of the public harm does not require demolition."

The mayor was asked if these opinions were grounds for revisiting the decision. The city code allows revocation of permits if "misrepresentation as to a material fact in the accepted application, plans or specifications" is found.

"I don't know legally if there is, necessarily, another path because this went through a legal process that lasted a few weeks, and in that legal process there was nothing that was presented where the judge determined that the emergency demolition should not move forward," Brown said.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

