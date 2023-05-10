Eva Doyle, a retired Buffalo teacher and longtime community leader, has a simple request for the people of Western New York who want to pay tribute to the victims of May 14.

"I just wanted people to turn on their porch lights on the evenings beginning this Friday, Saturday and up to Sunday in memory of those people who were killed and also those who were injured," she said. "I wanted to do something that people could do if they couldn't go out to some of the events that are being held – something they could do at a personal level to remember the victims of 5/14."

Doyle could have been one of them.

She always did her shopping at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, but May 14, she happened to change her schedule. She went to the cleaners instead of to the grocery store.

"That day, it could have been even more people," she said in a phone interview.

She knows that there is still a lot of trauma felt in Buffalo, and that there are some people who may not feel like venturing outside this weekend.

"I know there are times when I try to avoid crowds, myself," Doyle said. "There's going to be a lot going on Jefferson. So this is something people can get involved in and feel safe in their own homes. Just turn on their porch lights. It will probably bring a degree of unity. ... That was my whole reasoning."

Three years ago, as the Covid-19 pandemic was sweeping across the globe, Doyle called for a similar porchlight vigil for the lives lost to the deadly virus.

She was recently talking about her porch light idea for 5/14 at a restaurant, and several people who overheard her talking said they wanted to participate, she said.

She realizes that some people may not have a porch.

"I have some alternatives. If they don't have porch lights, they could use a battery-operated lantern. They could use solar lights," she said.

Her hope is to get as many people involved as the city marks one year since that day that no one will forget.

"I retired in 2004," Doyle said. "But you know what? I'm still teaching. I'm still sharing. I'm still very much involved in my community."