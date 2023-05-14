A theme of Sunday's Remembrance and Healing Service, on the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, began with the first joyous sounds of worship: If you call on God, no matter your troubles, no matter what darkness besets you, he won't fail. He'll help you find a way.

The Sunday evening memorial service in Elim Christian Fellowship Church, 70 Chalmers Ave., was the last of a series of weekend events that commemorated the anniversary of the Tops attack, which encompassed a panel discussion, public reflections, road races, art and music and themes of hope and togetherness.

For many, Sunday night's service rounded out another theme present for much of the weekend – the uplifting power of faith.

The service included a long list of state and local political dignitaries who spoke and recounted the public policies, laws and legal challenges designed to make the community safer in the aftermath of the May 14, 2022, attack in which 10 Black people were killed by a racist gunman. Gun laws, social media regulation and the influx of local resources all received mention.

Gov. Kathy Hochul told the group of several hundred attendees, "It is hard. It is hard to know that while the rest of the nation has moved on to watching 600 more mass shootings, the pain is still raw in Buffalo, New York. But how we take that pain and do something about it is how we're going to be judged. And that's what we're committed to do."

State Attorney General Letitia James said that some may question how those attending Sunday evening's service could sing and praise God in the aftermath of such terrible tragedy. But that shows a lack of understanding about the African-American experience, she said.

"You've got to know about our legacy, our history and all that we've been through – and then you'll praise him, then you'll dance, and then you'll sing," she said. "And you will understand that our father, our Lord, is with us each and every day."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the past year has been the worst the community has faced in his lifetime, with disease, disaster and terror all striking Buffalo and Erie County.

"This is not easy for anyone," he said. "I can't imagine what my African-American brothers and sisters were thinking that day, as a white man," he said. "I could see it on everyone's face, but I can't feel it. I really can't. All I can do is take in what I saw, and the pain in me was immense."

He likened what has happened to this community to what happened when a gunman killed civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The gunman attempted to tear people apart, but many, instead, came together to create change for the better.

Poloncarz and other elected leaders gave credit to the religious leaders and community members who gave their time and energy in the immediate and lingering aftermath of the May 14 massacre to help bring people together, instead of allowing a white supremacist to tear them apart.

The last sermon, given by the Rev. Jamal Bryant, a senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, recounted many instances of injustice and the nature of lies and anger.

"I know that we're all trying to look solemn and sanctified on this auspicious occasion, as if on 5/14, you didn't want to hurt somebody," he said. "But there was something about your grandmother's spirit that deposited in you, that if I hold my peace and let the Lord fight my battles, victory shall be mine."

Those who recall what happened on May 14 last year need to be witnesses of the truth of Buffalo's history, he said.

"I want them to be able to record that even when it is that the grocery store had to shut down, when it was the only place that people could get produce for miles, how the people pulled up with trucks and opened it up so that people would have food," he said. "I want you to be able to record that the church did not just sing and shout, but the Black churches in Buffalo served. I want you to record that when the crisis hit, we didn't just pray at the altar, but we prayed at the street corner."