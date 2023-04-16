As part of a weekend of healing and remembrances of the massacre last year at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, the public is invited to a community gathering at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion on May 13.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and will include prayer, healing-related activities, community resources, food and vendors.

A weekend of remembrances planned for 1-year mark of May 14 massacre “The racially motivated mass shooting shook our community to its core. It was a day the unthinkable happened," Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a statement announcing the "5/14 Remembrance Weekend: Reflection, Health and Hope."

The City of Buffalo has announced a lineup of events that begin on Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14, the one-year mark of the tragic attack in which 10 people were killed and three others were wounded.

May 12 is slated to be an educational day of healing and restoration. Buffalo public schools, working with BOCES and Buffalo Toronto Public Media, will hold a virtual healing circle, book readings and will present uplifting messages from special guests, city officials said. The public will be able to participate via livestream.

A panel discussion titled "Beyond Hate" will take place at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center from 9 a.m. to noon. Leading the discussion will be New York Times bestselling author, professor and anti-racism activist Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and moderator Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry, host of NPR’s The Takeaway. Panelists are the Most Reverend Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church in the U.S; Dr. Helene Gayle, President of Spelman College; John B. King Jr., Chancellor of the State University of New York; and Mayor Brown.

On May 14, a moment of remembrance will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Brown will lead the remembrance, and church bells will chime at 2:28 p.m., the moment the 123-second rampage began. At 6 p.m., a memorial service will be held at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave., featuring Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta.