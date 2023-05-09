A monument will be erected to honor the legacies of the 10 people killed nearly a year ago in a racist massacre at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue.

Events to be held to commemorate May 14 and honor the lives that were lost As the one-year mark of the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue approaches, Buffalo is preparing an array of events to commemorate those who lost their lives and uplift the community.

On Tuesday, officials announced that members of the public and an 11-member commission will have a say in what it will look like.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron W. Brown announced that the May 14th Memorial Commission is set to begin a public engagement campaign that will solicit the community's ideas for a memorial to honor the lives and legacies of the 10 Black men and women who died in the white supremacist terror attack a year ago on Sunday.

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of this horrific, racist act of terror, we are steadfast in our commitment to supporting the East Buffalo community and making sure we never forget our ten neighbors who were senselessly taken from us," Hochul said in a statement Tuesday. "This memorial will honor the lives and legacies of those we lost, but it will also be shared with the community and reflect its strength and resiliency, which is why engaging with the public is a crucial step forward."

The commission will hold its first public meeting from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 13 in the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center, 1095 Jefferson Ave.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

In addition, a website was launched by the group, which is working with the University at Buffalo Regional Institute to develop a community survey where members of the community that are unable to attend public meetings can submit comments and also stay up to date on the commission's operations.

Brown said the permanent memorial will reinforce residents' belief that love will triumph over hate in the City of Good Neighbors.

"The Buffalo community came together in exemplary ways to support and lift up the East Buffalo community after the senseless, racist murder of ten innocent people. The May 14th Memorial Commission is committed to remembering and honoring those we lost on that day," he said in a statement.

Rev. Mark E. Blue, who is president of the Buffalo branch of the NAACP and pastor of Second Baptist Church in Lackawanna, is chairman of the May 14 Memorial Commission. Blue said the memorial will not only honor the 10 lives that were tragically lost a year ago, but it will speak to the resiliency and power of the East Buffalo community.

"As a Buffalo native, I have seen firsthand what public engagement campaigns can do to keep the community connected, help one another feel supported, and pay tribute to the lives lost and their families," he said.

Among the other goals of the commission will be siting and acquiring land for the memorial, selecting an architect and soliciting design concepts and establishing plans for maintaining the monument and its surroundings.