As the one-year mark of the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue approaches, Buffalo is preparing an array of events to commemorate those who lost their lives and uplift the community.

Here are some of events planned over the next two weeks:

May 14 remembrances to include free event at Wiley Athletic Sports Pavilion As part of a weekend of healing and remembrances of the massacre last year at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, the public is invited to a community gathering at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion on May 13.

May 5

"Community Healing Response" – Presented by Back to Basics Ministries, boxes of free food and free health check-ups will be offered at this public health response from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave. The event is being held in memory of the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, the May 14 attack and the Blizzard of 2022.

May 12

Education – Buffalo public schools, working with BOCES and Buffalo Toronto Public Media, will hold a virtual healing circle, book readings and will present uplifting messages from special guests, city officials said. The public will be able to participate via livestream.

"Beyond Hate" – A panel discussion will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Leading the discussion will be author, professor and anti-racism activist Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and moderator Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry, host of NPR’s "The Takeaway."

May 13

5/14 5K and Marathon – Sponsored by the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Foundation, the half-marathon is slated to begin at 8 a.m. at Canisius College, where Salter had been a student. The race will end at Delaware Park. The 5K run/walk begins at 9:30 a.m. in the park. A post-race party with food and music will be held at St. George Orthodox Church on Nottingham Terrace. The cost is $35 for the 5K, $80 for the half-marathon and $320 for a four-member relay team, with additional sign-up fees. To register or to volunteer, go to bflo5145k.com.

Community gathering – Noon to 4 p.m. at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion. The free event will include prayer, healing-related activities, community resources, food and vendors.

"Embracing Buffalo" – The WNY Peace Center and faculty from the Center for Mind-Body Medicine will offer an array of activities for healing in the aftermath of community trauma from 7 to 9 p.m. at the WNY Peace Center, 1272 Delaware Ave. Carriage House (1st Floor). Event details can be found at linktr.ee/wnypeace.

May 14

Remembrance – A remembrance will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at the Tops at 1275 Jefferson Ave. Brown will lead the remembrance, and church bells will chime at 2:28 p.m., the moment the 123-second rampage began.

Church service – At 6 p.m., a memorial service will be held at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave., featuring Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta.

May 21

The Second Annual Bruce Smith Celebrity Gala – 6 to 10 p.m. at Sto-Lat Bar & Restaurant in the Eastern Hills Mall. To raise funds for the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship. Tickets are $150 per person, VIP admission is $250.

May 22

The Second Annual Bruce Smith Celebrity Golf Tournament – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lockport Town & Country Club, 717 East Ave., Lockport. To raise funds for the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship. Registration is $500 per person or $2,000 for a foursome.