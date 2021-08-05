Matching grants offered to save the Allegany Wildlands

Matching grants totaling $310,000 have been offered toward the purchase of the Allegany Wildlands, a 200-acre forest a few hundred feet from the Allegheny Reservoir near Allegany State Park.

The Western New York Land Conservancy and the Friends of the Allegany Wildlands must raise $879,000 by Dec. 31 to obtain the privately owned land. Each dollar donated will be matched dollar for dollar.

The matching gifts come from three sources: $200,000 from the Gallogly Family Foundation, $100,000 from the Lenna Foundation and $10,000 from an anonymous donor.

“Saving forests like the Allegany Wildlands is incredibly rewarding work,” said Nancy Smith, the Land Conservancy’s executive director. “But it truly takes a community coming together to make this work successful. We are immensely grateful for these gifts.”

The Allegany Wildlands is home to a diversity of plants, including a half-dozen surviving American chestnut and large oak trees, rare orchids and a threatened lily called a White Clintonia. Black bear and bobcats are among the wildlife.

For more information, including how to contribute, go to wnylc.org.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

