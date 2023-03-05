Licensed massage therapist Theresa Gantz understands the impact of Alzheimer's disease.

Some of her fellow church members have had loved ones with the neurological condition.

Same for some of her clients, who include Amanda Nobrega, interim director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York.

And her father, Milton Gaines, died from dementia seven years ago, at age 82.

“He didn't know who I was at the end,” Gantz said.

Those connections explain why she decided to tie an Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser to the open house of her first massage therapy studio, TMG Wellness Center, at the Clarence-Lancaster town line.

The open house and art show run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at English Park Village, 338 Harris Hill Road, Suite 109.

All are welcome to view works by regional artists Markenzy Cesar, Sherry Anne Arndt, Kobie Barber, Erin Long and Karle Norman, and purchase them at prices that range from about $300 to $2,500. Some of the proceeds will go to the regional Alzheimer’s Association chapter. Donations of any size can be made at the open house or through the studio website, solo.to/tmgwellness.

Visitors also can learn more about the massage studio space, which has a separate entrance in English Park Village and includes four massage therapy rooms.

Gantz was largely an itinerant therapist before the pandemic. She leased single rooms in two salons for several years and on fair-weather days in 2015 offered short massages at Canalside. She also offered workplace wellness massages at businesses that included two health-related companies before Covid-19 put a temporary halt to that business model.

She resumed travel massage last spring, after the Delta and Omicron surges, and launched plans to open her first studio last fall.

“Massage helps people cope with mental health issues and stress,” Gantz said.

She subleases space in the new digs to fellow massage therapists Lisa Cyrankowski and Nicole Geraci. A fourth, who specializes in Sound Bath therapy – using deep sound vibrations to rebalance physical and mental function – will join the studio during the next few weeks.

The 1,300-square-foot space also includes a room where Gantz looks to offer yoga and meditation classes – as well as Alzheimer’s Association programing.

“The goal is to work with caregivers and people with Alzheimer's and do some training on self-massage techniques or exercises to help calm the nervous system," she said. "The stress that these people are under, it's intense.”

Gantz specializes in primal reflex release therapy, which targets reflex pressure points in the body to relieve stress and pain.

She and her husband, George, came to the region from Maryland two decades ago to serve as youth pastors in a church now called the Vessel. They still fulfill that role in a congregation that moved into a storefront about a year ago in the Eastern Hills Mall, near a store that sells Christmas trees.

Cesar – a Haitian native whose modern artwork has been shown across the country, including the Art Basel galleries show in Miami – is a fellow church member. He curated the upcoming art show.

Several other church members have been longtime supporters of Alzhiemer’s events.

"I've been a client of Theresa's for more than five years,” said Nobrega, also senior director of programs for the regional Alzheimer’s Association. “I'm so grateful for our relationship and for the support she's shown, as a participant in our Walk to End Alzheimer's and through events like this for our Longest Day campaign. We are excited that she is working with staff members at our chapter to bring wellness programs to individuals living with early stage dementia, along with their caregivers."