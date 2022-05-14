Mass shooting in Buffalo: What we know, what we do not

What we know

• Ten people were killed by a gunman dressed in body armor and armed with a high-powered rifle, while three others were wounded outside and inside a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

• Authorities say the mass shooting was racially motivated and a hate crime. Payton Gendron, 18, of Broome County, was arraigned Saturday evening before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig Hannah on a first-degree murder charge. Gendron is white and 11 of the 13 victims were Black, law enforcement officials said at a news conference late Saturday afternoon.

• Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said, "It was straight up, a racially motivated hate crime." Garcia added, "This person was pure evil."

• The gunman streamed some or all of the shooting in a live video online, authorities said. Still images and video clips purportedly showing portions of the shooting had circulated on social media in the hours after the horrific mass shooting.

• Four people were shot in the Tops parking lot, three killed and one injured, before the shooter entered the store, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. Inside the supermarket, several other victims were found, two sources said, and some of the deceased appeared to be hiding near cash register lines.

• Four dead store employees included a security guard who confronted the gunman, who was protected by body armor, Gramaglia said. The security guard was a recently retired Buffalo police officer, sources said.

• The shooter was taken into custody and placed in a police vehicle at the scene, according to the two sources. The shooter was cloaked in body armor and had a military grade helmet on his head.

• Shonnell Harris, an operation manager at the Tops, said she heard gun shots and ran frantically through the store, falling several times before exiting out the back. She saw the shooter, whom she described as a white man wearing camouflage. "He looked like he was in the Army." Harris thought she heard 70 shots.

• A dairy frozen worker at the Tops store said he walked into the cooler to stock milk about three minutes before the shooting. The worker hid there when the shooting began and more people joined him, he said.

What we do not know

• The names of the victims.

• Whether a man who appears to be in custody outside the Tops store in a video posted on Twitter, was the shooter.

• Whether the suspect had any ties to Buffalo.

• Whether the suspect was known to Buffalo or other law enforcement.

