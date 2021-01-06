Mass Covid testing begins for Bills' playoff game: 'It was quick. It was easy.'

Testing was scheduled to be conducted 12 hours a day Wednesday and Thursday. As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, after six hours of testing, 3,000 tests had been conducted.

Fans never get out of their cars. They drive into one of three open tents, each holding 10 lanes. There are three to four workers assigned to each lane who handle paperwork and testing.

Throughout the day, BioReference has couriers who drive batches of tests to their facility in New Jersey.

"Each fan will be receiving a secure email approximately 24 hours after it reaches the lab with the results," Kellogg said.

Fans will have to show that result, either printed out or on their phone, when they show up for Saturday's game.

The testing is part of the state's plan to figure out ways to safely reopen more of the economy. Mass testing, conducted quickly, could pave the way for more large events in the future.

"This could start a model for other venues, whether it's universities ... Broadway ... the travel industry, other games," Kellogg said.

The experiment is being conducted at a precarious time in Buffalo and Erie County as well as the state.