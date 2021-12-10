Masks required at all indoor public venues in New York

Wydysh also said Niagara County would continue to focus its resources on vaccinations, contact tracing, testing and working to keep kids in school. She said the county is seeking more testing resources from the state "because we believe identifying and isolating those who test positive is the greatest need right now to reduce the spread."

Wendel, who also declined to follow Erie County's lead on a mask mandate, said Chautauqua County's Health Department and Sheriff's Office do not have the time or personnel to police mask wearing in public spaces and it would be far more helpful for the state to set up a vaccine clinic than to impose a mask mandate.

State Sen. George Borrello, a Sunset Bay Republican who is also a restaurant owner, said the edict will create more “polarization” around Covid-19, and he worried about front-line staffers who will end up having to enforce a mandate that he said is “unrealistic and unfair.”

Cathy Piciulo, president and CEO of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce, said her members are concerned the state felt a need to intervene when they already were adjusting to the county's mask rule.

"We have no voice when it is the state making those decisions for everyone," she said in an email.