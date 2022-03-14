Masks are off and Covid-19 is in retreat. But here come the sniffles and stomach bugs

One of the more noticeable byproducts of the pandemic was a realization that many parents related: Their kids didn't have nearly as many colds and infections as they had before Covid-19 hit.
First school and many other activities shut down, then everyone was wearing masks when students returned to school.
But now, a week and a half after the mask mandate in New York schools was lifted, the sniffles are back, along with a nasty intestinal bug.
"It's traveling through my house," Lindsey Tuskes of the Town of Tonawanda said of a respiratory illness. "It's just an average run-of-the-mill virus."
Her daughter, Abigail, was sick on Monday with a migraine. By Monday evening she had a sore throat and respiratory symptoms. A Covid-19 test was negative, and the 9-year-old returned to school Friday. But by then, her brothers, Joshua and Aiden, and their mother, came down with it. Abigail, Joshua and Aiden are triplets.
Tuskes said she remarked to her husband recently that it did not take long for the kids to get sick after the mask mandate was lifted. But she does wonder where the virus came from.
"My kids are still masking. I have no idea where she got it," Tuskes said.
Some might liken this maskless March to the first few weeks of school in September, when children get together in the classroom and start trading germs. Before the pandemic, children getting sick with a mild virus was expected.
Pediatrician Dr. Lauren Kuwik said she doesn’t notice children getting sick when they go back to school in the fall, but she does when they go to day care for the first time.
“They get sick all the time and we tell parents to expect 10 colds that very first year of day care,” Kuwik said.
She said the days after the masks were lifted in schools seem more like the first year of day care.
“It feels a little bit more like that. These kids feel like they just started day care, they haven’t built up their immunity system and they’re going to get a whole bunch of colds and viral GI bugs,” Kuwik said.
She said over the past two weeks her practice has been swamped with calls about a gastrointestinal illness going around. It lasts one to three days, and includes vomiting and diarrhea, she said.
“The most important thing for that is hand washing,” she said.
Kuwik said she has seen very few cases of Covid-19 since Feb. 1. But the symptoms of a cold or a GI bug could be the symptoms of Covid-19, so children with those symptoms should be tested for it, she said.
“These kids haven’t been exposed to anything over the past two years,” Kuwik said. “As Covid died down and people were mingling more, there were more illnesses that we hadn’t seen for the past year and a half resurging.”
Children may be coming down with more illnesses, but that has not translated to more admissions to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, according to chief medical officer Dr. Stephen J. Turkovich.
“Kids are getting sicker on the outside of the hospital; they’re not really sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, which is good news,” Turkovich said.
Covid-19 cases have dropped in children, as they have in the community at large. Wednesday was the first day there were no Covid-19 patients in Children’s since October. There were only three patients admitted in March, Turkovich said.
And cases of flu are way down.
“We haven’t had a patient admitted with the flu since early January,” Turkovich said.
Physicians are keeping an eye on respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but could become serious. The cases of RSV are low, Turkovich said.
“One virus that seems to be on the uptick, but it’s always been kind of simmering, is rhinovirus, which is the common cold virus,” Turkovich said.
The flu and RSV respond to mask mandates, he said, but the common cold germ is harder to kill off surfaces.
“Hospital admissions are also lower than we would typically see in the winter season,” Turkovich said.
But visits to the emergency department have gone up about 20% over the previous week. The hospital is seeing a number of children with dehydration from the intestinal virus.
“That’s also something that can occur in the springtime, so it’s hard to know if that’s related to the mask mandate or not,” Turkovich said.
It’s difficult to know the effect of children being exposed to fewer germs in the last two years, he said.
“It’s the big crystal ball, it’s really hard to know,” Turkovich said. “We’ve been through two years of very unpredictable viral seasons.”
RSV peaked here in mid-October, when generally it peaks in December and January, he said.
“Generally, RSV is the No. 1 driver of pediatric admissions to the hospital and specifically to the pediatric ICU in the winter,” he said.
He said most viruses go through a cycle that peaks, and then they burn out.
“We were wondering if we would see a rebound in RSV as the mask mandate lifted, and we really haven’t,” Turkovich said.
And there usually are two surges of flu, one Influenza A and then usually Influenza B, he said.
“We haven’t seen much of either,” he said.
He said there could be an uptick over the next month or so, or it could be similar to last year with a very low presence.
“It’s really unpredictable,” Turkovich said.