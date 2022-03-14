Masks are off and Covid-19 is in retreat. But here come the sniffles and stomach bugs

Some might liken this maskless March to the first few weeks of school in September, when children get together in the classroom and start trading germs. Before the pandemic, children getting sick with a mild virus was expected.

Pediatrician Dr. Lauren Kuwik said she doesn’t notice children getting sick when they go back to school in the fall, but she does when they go to day care for the first time.

“They get sick all the time and we tell parents to expect 10 colds that very first year of day care,” Kuwik said.

She said the days after the masks were lifted in schools seem more like the first year of day care.

“It feels a little bit more like that. These kids feel like they just started day care, they haven’t built up their immunity system and they’re going to get a whole bunch of colds and viral GI bugs,” Kuwik said.

She said over the past two weeks her practice has been swamped with calls about a gastrointestinal illness going around. It lasts one to three days, and includes vomiting and diarrhea, she said.

“The most important thing for that is hand washing,” she said.