Masks and vaccines encouraged, but not required, for Buffalo New Year's Eve ball drop

"There's pent-up demand to get out," Brown said. "We want to let people come out and enjoy New Year's Eve, enjoy themselves. But they have to be part of the effort to do it responsibly."

He said there will be no enforcement of those guidelines. "It is an honor system," Brown said.

New York City, host to a much bigger and more famous ball drop, is requiring people coming to Times Square to show proof of vaccination and limiting the number of people who will be let in.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Brown said that's not logistically possible in Buffalo.

+3 How to spend New Year's Eve in the Buffalo area Buffalo has options for everyone to be satisfied and comfortable this year, from outdoor and virtual events for those concerned about crowds to glamorous, glitzy indoor parties with open bars.

"We would have a real challenge in trying to limit the number of people coming down to the ball drop in Buffalo," Brown said. "In New York City, they have over 30,000 police officers. We don't have quite the same level of personnel here in Buffalo. And throughout the course of the pandemic we have seen the public in Buffalo and Western New York be reasonably responsible and we're asking people to be responsible on New Year's Eve here in Buffalo as well."

Vazquez, speaking at the news conference, urged the unvaccinated to stay away from the festivities.