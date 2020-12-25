 Skip to main content
Masked thieves rob Tonawanda 7-Eleven at gunpoint
It didn't take long for the Christmas Day capers to commence.

Two men robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint in the City of Tonawanda early Friday morning, displaying a handgun and a rifle, police said.

The men took an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes from the store at 533 Niagara St. at 12:10 a.m.

Both fled the store on foot, heading south on Hinds Street. Tonawanda police officers followed footsteps in the freshly fallen snow, tracing them to where the perpetrators apparently got into a vehicle parked around the corner on Adam Street, police said.

The men, who were described as being in their 20s, wore hoodies, masks and gloves.

