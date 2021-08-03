 Skip to main content
Mask mandates back in effect at UB, Canisius College
Mask mandates back in effect at UB, Canisius College

FEA KIRKHAM ub sign
News file photo

The University at Buffalo and Canisius College on Tuesday both reinstituted indoor mask mandates for all employees and students regardless of their vaccination status.

The mask rules are expected to remain in place when students return to campuses en masse later this month.

At UB, the policy, which follows recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will require everyone on campus to don a facemask inside any UB building. The policy excludes students in their dorm rooms, and employees who are in a private office, or who are socially distanced in a non-public-facing workstation, according to an email to the campus community from Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs A. Scott Weber and Vice President for Health Services Michael Cain. Vaccinated students and staff will not be required to wear a mask outdoors on campus; unvaccinated people will have to wear masks at all times.

Additionally, masks will be required at all mass gatherings on campus, including at outdoor events such as UB Bulls football games. 

Similarly, at Canisius, masks will be required indoors except in private residential areas or offices.

The policy at UB was first reported Monday afternoon by the Spectrum, UB's student newspaper. The Canisius edict was reported Tuesday by Canisius' student newspaper, the Griffin, and took effect immediately.

Last month, UB announced that all students would be required to get a vaccine in order to return to campus for the fall semester. Students who refuse to comply and still want to go to classes in person will have to be tested for Covid-19 weekly. 

UB rescinded its mask mandate less than a month ago, on July 9. 

Canisius has not announced mandatory vaccines or testing ahead of its return to campus for the fall semester, though it's expected that school officials will institute a Covid-19 testing regimen for unvaccinated students, the Griffin reported.

