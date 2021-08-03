Mask mandates back in effect at UB, Canisius College

The University at Buffalo and Canisius College on Tuesday both reinstituted indoor mask mandates for all employees and students regardless of their vaccination status.

The mask rules are expected to remain in place when students return to campuses en masse later this month.

At UB, the policy, which follows recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will require everyone on campus to don a facemask inside any UB building. The policy excludes students in their dorm rooms, and employees who are in a private office, or who are socially distanced in a non-public-facing workstation, according to an email to the campus community from Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs A. Scott Weber and Vice President for Health Services Michael Cain. Vaccinated students and staff will not be required to wear a mask outdoors on campus; unvaccinated people will have to wear masks at all times.

Additionally, masks will be required at all mass gatherings on campus, including at outdoor events such as UB Bulls football games.

Similarly, at Canisius, masks will be required indoors except in private residential areas or offices.