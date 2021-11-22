Mask mandate returns to Erie County, and tougher restrictions could be next

"Quite honestly, to put the onus of enforcing that type of thing on the restaurant owners, to me, is unfair," Jerge said. "He listened to us and his staff listened to us, so they're going to do the mask mandate, which we are all in full support of."

He noted that the Buffalo Bills have the aid of police to enforce the vaccination mandate at Highmark Stadium, but restaurants wouldn't have that.

"We explained that with the problems we have hiring people and the problems we have with help, to hire additional people – we have multiple points of entry – would be practically impossible at this point," Jerge said.

Hochul, business group approves

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership, the county's most prominent business organization, discussed the situation with Poloncarz and supports his action, President and CEO Dottie Gallagher said.

"We support them taking an action that will mitigate any chance of lockdowns or reductions in capacity or other things that would be economically disadvantaging local businesses. If this is what's needed to be done, then we support it for sure," Gallagher said.