Mask mandate kicks in statewide; counties not rushing to enforce penalties

Molinaro, who ran for governor in 2018 and is running for Congress in 2022, said the Hochul mask policy is “massively broader” than what was characterized to county leaders Friday.

Effectively, he said, it’s a vaccine mandate “with an escape hatch: masks.” Molinaro said state officials made that very point Friday during briefings with county executives.

The Hochul order requires everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask in every indoor setting, except private residences. But if a business or other entity has in place a proof of vaccination policy in which anyone entering a facility is fully vaccinated, the mask mandate does not apply.

From Erie County to New York City, local officials Monday were not rushing out to issue fines to businesses based on the new Hochul order. In part, that’s because health agencies are stretched thin – and have been since the pandemic’s appearance in March 2020 in New York State – and simply don’t have the staff to take up a mask enforcement effort.

The association representing health departments said Monday that localities are focused on working with businesses to support their efforts to implement the mask mandate.

Hochul focuses on Covid defenses in the face of a new variant and fears of a winter surge The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has not yet arrived in New York State, but officials expect it’s just a matter of when and not if.