At 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night, Mary Rasp, her brother and his girlfriend found themselves in a precarious situation. Rasp accidentally drove into a pond – and they were trapped inside as water rapidly filled the vehicle.

But a stranger with just the right training and skills happened to be driving by at that moment and came to the rescue.

On Thursday, Mary Rasp shared the story with The Buffalo News, and Detective A.J. Ortiz spoke with local media.

That night, Rasp was driving her brother, Michael Linnan, and his girlfriend, Estella Gutierrez, who were visiting from San Diego to a house they were renting near Kissing Bridge Ski Resort.

Linnan and Gutierrez were in town because Rasp's son is getting married Saturday.

"I'll get you kids home," she told her brother and his girlfriend.

Rasp, 71, had offered to drive because her brother, who is 75, has cataracts and can't drive at night.

"It was very dark," Rasp said. "No lights. None. ... Pitch black."

They were driving along trying to find the house on Crane Road in Glenwood. They finally saw the street sign for Crane Road, and Rasp made a U-turn with her 2020 Lincoln.

"There it is!" Linnan yelled out, pointing to the house, Rasp recalled.

Rasp made a right turn into what she thought was the driveway and ... splash!

"We were floating," she said.

They had driven into a pond next to the road.

The car's electrical system went haywire. The windows wouldn't roll down. The doors were locked shut. The headlights flickered on and off and the horn wouldn't stop blaring.

"We started feeling the water coming in by our feet," Rasp said.

She began to panic.

"Get those windows open!" she yelled.

The murky, muddy water quickly rose inside the car. Soon, it was up to their waists.

Rasp was in a bad state, her arms and legs shaking with fear. She didn't know what to do.

At the same time, Ortiz, a Buffalo police detective who is the second-in-command of the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team, was driving by while off duty.

With many friends and family in the Southern Erie County, Ortiz was familiar with the area.

He was on Crane Road, a street he knows well, when he saw what looked like tail lights in a spot where he knew there was a pond.

"I turned around to make sure I wasn't seeing something. And it was tail lights in a pond," Ortiz said.

Ortiz jumped out, grabbed his flashlight and waded out into the water

"Is everybody OK? Ortiz asked as he looked inside the car and saw three scared people.

"I'll help you. I'll get 911 going," he said.

Rasp couldn't have been more relieved to see that someone was there to help them.

"There is a God," Rasp said she was thinking.

Ortiz, who had waded out to the partially submerged car, tried to calm them down.

"You're not going to drown," Rasp said Ortiz told them.

"The water is up to our waists!" Rasp cried to him.

"You've got to be patient. There's a crew coming," Ortiz replied.

Ortiz could see that the car was starting to slip deeper into the pond.

"I wanted to anchor the vehicle," he said.

He used a tow strap to tether the Lincoln to his car. Then, he started working on getting the three people out.

One of back windows was partially open, and Ortiz coaxed Gutierrez, who was sitting in the back seat, to crawl through. Ortiz helped pull her out, put her on his back and carried her to the grass.

Ortiz then went to the front passenger side, where Linnan was sitting.

Rasp pointed out that her brother is 6 feet 2 and about 220 pounds. She watched in awe as Ortiz pulled her brother out through his window.

"That amazing man yanked him out over the window and proceeded to drag him on his back out of the water," Rasp said.

Then, he came for Rasp.

Ortiz told Rasp to get over to the passenger side to try to get out that way. But slippery mud had made everything in the car slick and Rasp, who has a bad knee, couldn't get a good foothold on the seat.

Ortiz came up with a new plan. "I'm going to open the door. You're going to come right out and I'm going to grab you," he said, she recounted.

Water rushed into the car as Ortiz opened the door, scooped up Rasp and carried her out of the pond.

Soon, an ambulance crew and Erie County Sheriff's deputies arrived. Someone brought blankets and to wrap around the shivering trio.

Rasp said she is grateful for Ortiz, the EMTs, the deputies and everyone who came to help them.

"Everybody was wonderful," she said.

The car was a total loss, but no one was injured. The whole rescue took about 15 minutes, Ortiz said.

"I know somebody was looking over us that night," Rasp said. "My brother is an atheist, and I told him: 'Look at what happened!' "

"I don't know," he told his sister.

"Think about it!" Rasp said.

That wasn't the only miraculous event that night, she said. In the water, Rasp's diamond wedding ring floated off her finger. She thought she would never see it again. But when the tow truck came to pull the car out of the water, the ring was still inside, she said.

On Thursday, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia commended Ortiz for his skillful rescue.

"It shows how calm cool and collected he acted when it mattered," Gramaglia said.

Tim Carney, chief of patrol services at the sheriff's office, said Ortiz "was the right person in the right place with the right training, and he did the right thing."

Ortiz credited the many dive trainings he has been sent to by the Buffalo police. A lot of the work of the underwater recovering team involves recovering bodies and evidence, he said.

"It was very good to be a part of something where it was a positive outcome," he said.

Now, Rasp's family is back to getting ready for the nuptials this weekend.

One things is certain: It is going to be one heck of a memorable wedding toast.