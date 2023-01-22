Mary Brummer is new leader for Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail

The Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail board named Mary Brummer of Orchard Park as its new president.

Brummer takes over from Deb Fenn, one of the founding members of the board.

Fenn joined the board in 2008 when it was incorporated as a nonprofit organization focused on building a multi-use trail on a 27-mile former rail line running from Orchard Park to Ashford. She will continue to manage government relations and community engagement.

Brummer joined the board in 2018, shortly after she retired as a small-animal veterinarian. She led the board's efforts to launch a three-year strategic plan last year.

The trail organization signed a long-term lease with the Buffalo Pittsburgh Railroad in 2018 to build and manage the trail.

An unimproved 3.5-mile section of the trail is open in East Concord, an unimproved 2-mile section is open in Orchard Park, and the 1.7-mile Pop Warner section is open in Springville.