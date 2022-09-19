Marv Levy comes back to Buffalo, because ... you know the rest

Marv Levy first uttered the words nearly 70 years ago:

“Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?”

Chances are, he did not get the reaction then that he got Monday night when he said them at midfield of Highmark Stadium before the Buffalo Bills took the field against the Tennessee Titans.

If you thought Bills fans were excited before ...

The 97-year-old Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, who led the Buffalo Bills through the franchise’s most storied years from 1986 through 1997, coined that phrase spontaneously in 1954. He was coaching at the University of New Mexico and said it to his players before sending them onto the field.

Levy kept using it over the decades, including during the Bills’ 1990s run of four consecutive Super Bowls. “Where else would you rather be…?” became a shorthand for the grit, resilience and the determination – even in the face of disappointment – that was a hallmark of his Buffalo teams.

Heading into the 2022 season – the most highly anticipated since Levy’s era – the team invited the coach and his family, who live in the Chicago area, to return to Buffalo and greet fans before the home opener on Monday Night Football.

Marv Levy and Jim Kelly have whipped the crowd into a frenzy at Highmark Stadium. #bills #BillsMafia #mnf pic.twitter.com/tw4M1CuIag — Rachel Lenzi 💁🏻‍♀️😎 (@rachelmlenzi) September 19, 2022

With his wife, Fran, their daughter, Kimberly, and 7-year-old grandson, Georgey, looking on from a suite, Levy took the field, and the microphone, and granted some 60,000 fans the same experience his own teams had in the locker room just a short jog up the tunnel.

And with a nod to the previous golden era of Bills football, the current team got to see what was common when Levy prowled their sidelines: fandemonium.