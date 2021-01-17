Martin Luther King observances: 'We still have a long way to go'

"Without his leadership during the civil rights movement, a lot of the things you have today wouldn't be available to you," Bell said. "We cry the blues about what blacks don't have."

Bell said there is a long way to go, and he also urged people to keep their spirit and always seek justice, and to "concentrate on what is really important in your life."

Buffalo Council President Darius G. Pridgen, pastor of True Bethel Baptist Church, said that silence in the face of injustice is agreement.

"This has been a year in which voices have been loud and clear and they have been justified for change," Pridgen said. "Even in the midst of a pandemic, this is the dream we must remember, that there is still injustice and our voices should never be silent as long as we have breath to breathe."

Another MLK Day tradition also is continuing, but with social distancing protocols in the Village of Hamburg for a day of service.

The ninth annual Martin Luther King Day food drive continues this year, with a limited number of volunteers collecting food from driveways in Hamburg. New this year, non-perishable food can be dropped off in a contactless drive-through at Hamburg Central High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

“We knew we could not let our MLK Day Food Drive project go away this year, despite the pandemic,” says Kate Sarata, Executive Director of The Service Collaborative.

