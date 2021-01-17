Martin Luther King observances: 'We still have a long way to go'

No one wanted to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. virtually, but the annual observances don't stop because of the pandemic.
If anything, they are more significant this year, less than two weeks after the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
And like many things in the last 10 months, they've gone virtual.
"Dr. King's life was taken on April 4, 1968, and here we are over 50 years after his death, dealing with the same problems in 2021," said Bessie Patterson, coordinator of the Concerned Citizens Following the Dream Committee, which organized a virtual celebration to honor King's legacy. "We have seen some improvements, but we still have a long way to go."
The song, dance and speeches did not take place at Kleinhans Music Hall as in past years, but the program is streaming on the committee's Facebook page and will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. Monday on WKBW-Channel 7.
It was an intense and busy weekend for Nadia Pizarro. A burst of snow in Buffalo and earthquakes in Puerto Rico touched on two of the central missions in her life. Pizarro, co-chairwoman of the Western New York Coalition for the Homeless, plays a key role in Code Blue, a Buffalo network that comes together in times of relentless
The Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier's guest speaker, Yohuru Williams, the founding director of the Center of Racial Initiative in Minnesota, participated in a remote web conference Sunday afternoon. Williams, a history professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, said he had envisioned a different talk before the events at the Capitol.
"I do want to alter the way we look at this moment," he said. "In a way, we are living in a moment of altered realities."
Williams said the problem today is Black people have been struggling with democracy, while other groups are struggling with ways to exclude Blacks from engaging fully in democracy. It's not a new struggle, he said.
King recognized the problem even when he was in college, Williams said, citing one of King's writings.
Support Local Journalism
"In 2021 on this Martin Luther King Day, we would do a disservice the the man, to the leader, to this spiritual shaman that he was by talking about the dream without talking about the challenge he posed for us as individuals and us as American society and culture," Williams said.
The theme of this year's celebration by the Concerned Citizens Following the Dream Committee invokes the words of the slain civil rights leader himself: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
Clifford Bell, the former member of the Buffalo Common Council who founded the celebration more than 40 years ago, suggested young people need to do a little homework.
Bell said some young people today don't know anything about King and how important he was in the continuation of freedom and liberty and justice for African Americans and others.
"Without his leadership during the civil rights movement, a lot of the things you have today wouldn't be available to you," Bell said. "We cry the blues about what blacks don't have."
Bell said there is a long way to go, and he also urged people to keep their spirit and always seek justice, and to "concentrate on what is really important in your life."
Buffalo Council President Darius G. Pridgen, pastor of True Bethel Baptist Church, said that silence in the face of injustice is agreement.
"This has been a year in which voices have been loud and clear and they have been justified for change," Pridgen said. "Even in the midst of a pandemic, this is the dream we must remember, that there is still injustice and our voices should never be silent as long as we have breath to breathe."
Another MLK Day tradition also is continuing, but with social distancing protocols in the Village of Hamburg for a day of service.
The ninth annual Martin Luther King Day food drive continues this year, with a limited number of volunteers collecting food from driveways in Hamburg. New this year, non-perishable food can be dropped off in a contactless drive-through at Hamburg Central High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
“We knew we could not let our MLK Day Food Drive project go away this year, despite the pandemic,” says Kate Sarata, Executive Director of The Service Collaborative.