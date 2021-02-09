Martin Group expands with acquisition in Albany

The Martin Group, Buffalo's largest homegrown marketing communications and public relations firm, has acquired an Albany public affairs firm, expanding its presence in the Capital District and strengthening its specialty areas.
Martin did not say how much it paid to acquire Albany-based Gramercy Communications, which has served more than 300 clients since it was formed in 2005. As part of the deal – which closed in late January – it will take on Gramercy's client roster, which includes more than 25 active public affairs, public relations and marketing accounts.
Gramercy founder and CEO Tom Nardacci will join Martin as a senior adviser, while key staff member Andrew Mangini will join Martin to lead its public affairs practice, and Brittany Kenny also stays on. Martin, which already has an Albany office led by John Mackowiak and Jennifer Hunold, expects to hire additional staff to support the new portfolio.
“Tom and I have talked for many years about the benefits of joining forces and fueling the growth of a preeminent public affairs operation in New York State,” said Matt Davison, Martin's chief business officer.
“The timing of this acquisition is reflective of those conversations and the belief that through Gramercy’s know-how and the Martin Group’s size and strength, we can really create a potent alignment and extremely attractive industry offering,” Davison said.
The deal enables Martin – which entered the Albany market three years ago and gained an equity partner through Hearst Newspapers a year ago – to expand its public affairs services. On the other side, the firm can now offer its broader marketing and advertising to the clients from Gramercy.
“As I thought long and hard about the evolution of Gramercy, it became apparent to me that in order to ramp up and grow even more, we needed a like-minded agency partner to help us scale and take things to the next level,” said Nardacci. “The Martin Group was a natural fit to be that partner.”
Founded in 2001, Martin employs more than 90 with offices in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and New York City, with $17 million in annual billings. Its client base includes Wegmans, Under Armour, New Era Cap, Puma, M&T Bank, Independent Health, Student Transportation of America, Pegula Sports & Entertainment and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.