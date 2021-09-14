Martin Berardi appointed chairman of Canisius College Board of Trustees

Martin J. Berardi of Williamsville has been appointed chairman of the Canisius College Board of Trustees by his colleagues on the board.

The board formulates and recommends policy to Canisius President John J. Hurley.

Berardi, who is serving a one-year term that can be renewed annually for up to four years, is chief executive officer of Bengal Machine's Schutte Hammermill. He acquired the company, which is based in Buffalo, in 2014. Berardi made several additional acquisitions in 2018 and 2020.

Berardi joined the Canisius College Board of Trustees in 2015. He most recently served as chair of its Institutional Advancement and Enrollment Management committees. Prior to his tenure as a trustee, Berardi served on the Canisius College Board of Regents, an advisory group to Hurley and the Board of Trustees.

Canisius described Berardi as both a generous donor to the college and a valuable fundraiser.

Berardi earned his bachelor’s degree from Canisius College in 1979 and his master’s degree from St. Bonaventure University.

