 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marrano kicks off Carriage Lane Townhome community behind West Seneca headquarters
0 comments

Marrano kicks off Carriage Lane Townhome community behind West Seneca headquarters

Support this work for $1 a month
Marrano Homes HQ

The corporate headquarters of Marrano Homes and Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. in West Seneca.

 Google

Marrano Homes, the region's largest locally based new homebuilder, is building townhomes on land behind its West Seneca headquarters.

The subsidiary of Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. plans to develop 6.51 acres at 2730 Transit Road into Carriage Lane Townhomes, with 38 units for sale. The project will include 12 buildings in all – seven with four townhomes and five doubles.

The units will range in size from 1,271 square feet to 1,596 square feet, with basic floor plans featuring two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and an attached one-car garage. The development – near the Route 400 expressway – also has condominium status, offering both tax benefits to owners and shared maintenance.

“We looked at the land that wasn’t being utilized behind our offices and thought creatively about how we could give it new purpose,” said David DePaolo, Marrano's executive vice president of land development. “A townhome community made the most sense given the location and local demand.”

Prices will start at $279,000, making the townhomes more affordable than most new single-family detached homes that are now priced at least $100,000 higher.

“We took the popular townhome design that we offer in Lancaster and gave it a new look,” DePaolo said.

The $10 million project has been approved by the town, and Marrano already finished site development. The first two buildings are under construction, with completion expected early this year.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Marrano’s newest patio home community simplifies living
[BN] Home

Marrano’s newest patio home community simplifies living

  • Updated

The importance of home has never been more apparent,” said John Manns, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Marrano Homes. “As you have spent more time either working from home or finding new ways to occupy your time there, you probably have been looking for ways to simplify your life. Marrano has the answer on how to do

Marrano Homes ranked 181st in nation among homebuilders
Business Local

Marrano Homes ranked 181st in nation among homebuilders

  • Updated

Marrano Homes is moving up the ranks of the nation’s largest homebuilders, just a year after breaking into the top 200. The subsidiary of Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. rose 18 spots since last year – to 181 – on Builder Magazine’s annual list, which is ranked by home closings from the previous year. According to the data reported by the

+5
Marrano grand opens new Princeton Park West Seneca model
[BN] Home

Marrano grand opens new Princeton Park West Seneca model

  • Updated

If you’ve ever wanted to step into an HGTV magazine spread and call it your own, now is your chance. Marrano Homes is grand opening its new model home in Princeton Park, West Seneca’s only new home community. With a wide range of home designs, spectacular standard features and price ranges representing the best in new home value, Princeton

Marrano buys rest of Sherwood Meadows housing development from Burke
Business Local

Marrano buys rest of Sherwood Meadows housing development from Burke

  • Updated

Marrano Homes, the leading locally based homebuilder in Western New York, has acquired a new housing development in Hamburg that it plans to more than double in size. Marrano paid $1.96 million to acquire the fourth phase of Sherwood Meadows, with 28 fully developed home sites on Carlyles Court, according to documents filed with the Erie County Clerk’s office.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erie County cancels Covid-19 vaccination clinics because of dose shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News