Marrano kicks off Carriage Lane Townhome community behind West Seneca headquarters

Marrano Homes, the region's largest locally based new homebuilder, is building townhomes on land behind its West Seneca headquarters.

The subsidiary of Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. plans to develop 6.51 acres at 2730 Transit Road into Carriage Lane Townhomes, with 38 units for sale. The project will include 12 buildings in all – seven with four townhomes and five doubles.

The units will range in size from 1,271 square feet to 1,596 square feet, with basic floor plans featuring two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and an attached one-car garage. The development – near the Route 400 expressway – also has condominium status, offering both tax benefits to owners and shared maintenance.

“We looked at the land that wasn’t being utilized behind our offices and thought creatively about how we could give it new purpose,” said David DePaolo, Marrano's executive vice president of land development. “A townhome community made the most sense given the location and local demand.”

Prices will start at $279,000, making the townhomes more affordable than most new single-family detached homes that are now priced at least $100,000 higher.

“We took the popular townhome design that we offer in Lancaster and gave it a new look,” DePaolo said.

The $10 million project has been approved by the town, and Marrano already finished site development. The first two buildings are under construction, with completion expected early this year.

