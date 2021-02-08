Marrano Homes moves ahead with Stonham Townhomes in Amherst

Marrano/Marc-Equity Corp. is moving forward with its plan for high-end townhouse condominiums in Amherst, adjacent to one of the priciest and most exclusive neighborhoods in the region.
Marrano wants to put up the Stonham Place Townhomes on a 4.2-acre parcel of cleared but undeveloped grassy land on Main Street, just east of Youngs Road and in front of the Greythorne housing development. The company, which operates as Marrano Homes, is seeking Amherst Town Planning Board approval for its proposal on Feb. 18.
According to documents submitted to the town, the project, at 6286-6300 Main St., would consist of 38 units in 11 separate buildings and would include the construction of a new street – Stonham Place, which would jut out from Stonham Way, the private road that extends into Greythorne. All the streets would be operated and maintained by a homeowners' association.
Plans by Greenman-Pedersen call for three two-unit buildings of 2,040 square feet and eight four-unit buildings of 4,111 square feet – for a total of 39,000 square feet of building development. About 2.5 acres of the site would be green space.
The site is zoned for multifamily use, and Marrano and GPI projects about 95 people would occupy the units. If approved, construction would begin this spring, with completion after a year.
All of the two-story attached units are 1,300 square feet with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a one-car garage. They will be priced at about $300,000, said David DePaolo, executive vice president of land development.
The company is basing the $10 million project on one of the floor plans from its Townhomes at Windstone project around the corner on the other side of Greythorne, on Northill Drive. That project offers three-bedroom units of about 1,800 to 2,000 square feet in size, for sale between $320,000 and $400,000. One building is already under construction, with two more to go, CEO Patrick Marrano said.
Also in Amherst, nonprofit social-services agency Summit Educational Resources wants to link its two buildings at its Summer Academy Vocational Training Center campus, located at 165 Creekside Drive and 25 Woodridge Drive.
The two one-story steel-frame-and-brick buildings are currently separated by a parking lot, but Summit wants to construct a 3,510-square-foot addition to connect them and create a fully integrated complex of 40,341 square feet, according to documents submitted by Barclay Damon attorney Corey Auerbach.
Under plans by CVIII Architectural and Carmina Wood Morris PC, the narrow 115-foot long wood-framed connector would serve as the new entrance, with a reception and waiting area in the middle.
Summit also is renovating 15,400 square feet of space in the Woodbridge building to house five classrooms, administrative offices, individual therapy rooms and other space.
Summit, which is based at 150 Stahl Road, provides educational programs and services for children and adults with autism or other developmental, behavioral and social challenges. Its Summit Academy, based at Stahl, serves as a school, while the separate complex offers the vocational services.
Also on Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m., the Amherst Planning Board will consider:
- A request by developer Paul Bliss and MEL Investors for "sketch plan approval" for a proposed 13-lot subdivision – 12 homes and a stormwater site – around a new cul-de-sac at 4774-4780 Sheridan Drive. A similar project had previously been proposed by Morgan Homes of WNY.
- A request by Joanne Schwartz to rezone 3.88 acres at 2251 Wehrle Drive and the northern part of 385 Lawrence Bell Drive from research and development to motor services. The parcels are near the Wehrle Industrial Park. Schwartz has leased the properties for her business, J&J Truck Wash & Repair, for nearly a decade, but is now buying them from owner William Marfurt.
- A request by Forbes Capretto Homes to rezone 1.44 acres of land at 468 Harding Road from residential to multifamily. Forbes is buying the vacant property just west of Transit and south of the Thruway, and plans a residential infill development with two five-unit buildings – all two-bedroom apartments – within a larger single-family neighborhood. The project would take six to eight months to complete.
- A request by Joe Rubino to rezone 6.7 acres at 1789 Dodge Road from suburban agricultural to residential for a 17-unit single-family home development. Work would begin this fall, with completion by 2022, depending on sales.