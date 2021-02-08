Marrano Homes moves ahead with Stonham Townhomes in Amherst

Marrano/Marc-Equity Corp. is moving forward with its plan for high-end townhouse condominiums in Amherst, adjacent to one of the priciest and most exclusive neighborhoods in the region.

Marrano wants to put up the Stonham Place Townhomes on a 4.2-acre parcel of cleared but undeveloped grassy land on Main Street, just east of Youngs Road and in front of the Greythorne housing development. The company, which operates as Marrano Homes, is seeking Amherst Town Planning Board approval for its proposal on Feb. 18.

According to documents submitted to the town, the project, at 6286-6300 Main St., would consist of 38 units in 11 separate buildings and would include the construction of a new street – Stonham Place, which would jut out from Stonham Way, the private road that extends into Greythorne. All the streets would be operated and maintained by a homeowners' association.

Plans by Greenman-Pedersen call for three two-unit buildings of 2,040 square feet and eight four-unit buildings of 4,111 square feet – for a total of 39,000 square feet of building development. About 2.5 acres of the site would be green space.

The site is zoned for multifamily use, and Marrano and GPI projects about 95 people would occupy the units. If approved, construction would begin this spring, with completion after a year.