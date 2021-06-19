Marking Juneteenth, 900-mile trek to raise awareness of human trafficking ends in Buffalo

Hundreds gathered in Niagara Square on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth and focus on what many describe as modern-day slavery.

For a city that has celebrated Juneteenth for more than 40 years, Buffalo's first celebration of the day as a national holiday found advocates against human trafficking following some of the same steps along the Underground Railroad that some slaves took to escape to freedom.

Before being led on the last mile of a 902-mile trek by a group known as the FreeTHEM Walkers, Cyntoia Brown-Long, a human trafficking survivor, encouraged the crowd to remember victims of human trafficking who are still waiting be freed and to realize that "change is possible."

"I hope that you’ll reflect on how far we’ve come and allow yourself to be encouraged about the road ahead," Brown-Long said while standing on the steps of City Hall.

Brown-Long, one of several speakers who addressed the crowd in Niagara Square, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing a man when she was 16. She was released from prison in 2019 after advocates argued the killing was self-defense as she was a sex trafficking victim.