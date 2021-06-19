Marking Juneteenth, 900-mile trek to raise awareness of human trafficking ends in Buffalo

Hundreds gathered in Niagara Square on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth and focus on what many describe as modern-day slavery.
For a city that has celebrated Juneteenth for more than 40 years, Buffalo's first celebration of the day as a national holiday found advocates against human trafficking following some of the same steps along the Underground Railroad that some slaves took to escape to freedom.
Before being led on the last mile of a 902-mile trek by a group known as the FreeTHEM Walkers, Cyntoia Brown-Long, a human trafficking survivor, encouraged the crowd to remember victims of human trafficking who are still waiting be freed and to realize that "change is possible."
"I hope that you’ll reflect on how far we’ve come and allow yourself to be encouraged about the road ahead," Brown-Long said while standing on the steps of City Hall.
Brown-Long, one of several speakers who addressed the crowd in Niagara Square, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing a man when she was 16. She was released from prison in 2019 after advocates argued the killing was self-defense as she was a sex trafficking victim.
After she spoke, the crowd left the square and marched to the Michigan Street Baptist Church, a prominent location in the city's African American Heritage Corridor and once a stop on the Underground Railroad.
Juneteenth marks the freeing of slaves in the United States after the Civil War. President Biden on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday.
The FreeTHEM Walkers left Lynchburg, Va., on May 3. The group included Kelly Galloway, a Buffalo native and founder of a Christian humanitarian organization known as RAMP Global Missions. Galloway's organization runs Project Mona's House and the FreeTHEM Center, both of which are dedicated to helping trafficking victims.
Galloway's goal is to one day be able to celebrate with all the victims and those at risk of becoming victims their "own personal day of freedom" and to show them "freedom belongs to them."
Galloway's organization has embarked on a $1 million fundraising campaign to expand its services in Buffalo.
Mayor Byron W. Brown praised the efforts of the more than a dozen FreeTHEM Walkers who walked more than 900 miles.
"They invoked our ancestors because the trail that our ancestors traveled along the Underground Railroad took guts, courage and determination," Brown said. "It was a bloodstained journey. It was a journey for freedom."
Some of those in attendance to wrap up the walk on Saturday in Buffalo came from as far away as Italy and Guatemala, according to organizers.