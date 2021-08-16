Mark the calendar: Kathy Hochul to become governor at midnight Aug. 24

ALBANY – For Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, now there's a date and time.

While Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office, for a fourth straight day, would not publicly say Monday when Cuomo will depart his job, Hochul's officials said they have now officially been told of the embattled Cuomo’s exit: next Monday at 11:59 p.m.

+2 Kathy Hochul brings something missing in Albany: peace between government branches After nearly 11 years of Cuomo’s iron-fisted, combative and threatening styles employed to achieve his goals, an unfamiliar sense of optimism and collegiality is suddenly being talked about by the executive and legislative branches of state government.

When Monday night immediately slips to Tuesday, Hochul will become New York’s 57th governor.

Cuomo has been in no rush to be specific beyond his “14 days” declaration last week for how long he would remain in office until resigning under the weight of multiple scandals and an all-but-certain impeachment by the Legislature.

Cuomo heightened the intrigue by not submitting a formal letter of resignation – or at least by not offering one.

+3 Hochul says she is ready and able to lead a scandal-weary state government The Buffalo Democrat said she is already addressing pressing policy matters, working on key staff hirings, and, in a process to be completed within several weeks, preparing to name a new lieutenant governor.

When Eliot Spitzer announced his resignation on March 12, 2008, he immediately fired off a short resignation letter – effective five days later – to the heads of the Senate and Assembly. His lieutenant governor, David Paterson, had asked Spitzer to delay his actual resignation date so he could handle transition matters. Hochul did not ask for the 14-day delay, but has said she can work with the time period Cuomo dictated.