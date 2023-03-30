Mark Russell, the Buffalo native who gained national notice in the late 20th century as a satirist who gleefully poked fun at politicians of both parties in appearances and public television specials, died Thursday, according to the Washington Post.

Russell, 90, died at his Washington, D.C., home from complications of prostate cancer, his wife, Alison Russell, told the newspaper.

Russell's career began in the 1950s and lasted into the early 2000s, running from the administrations of President Eisenhower through President Obama.

He satirized celebrities and pop culture, too, but politicians seemed to be his favorite target. Russell's performances, featuring song parodies and dryly delivered quips, aired as specials on public television, including the Buffalo Niagara PBS affiliate WNED, for decades.

He was born Marcus Joseph Ruslander in Buffalo in 1932, the Post reported. He attended Canisius High School, graduating in 1950, before beginning three years of service in the Marines.

His family moved to the Washington, D.C., area in the early 1950s but Russell made regular return visits to Buffalo and to the WNED studios.

Russell was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcast Pioneers' Hall of Fame in 2004.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.