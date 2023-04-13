The formula for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's State of the County address is the same for any elected leader's annual speech: reflect on the past year's accomplishments, touch on major events and promote a positive agenda for the future.

But Poloncarz faced a more difficult challenge Thursday as he delivered his State of the County address because of so much community pain over the past 12 months. He had to strike an appropriately solemn tone during some parts of his speech, and then transition to showcase a bright, optimistic future.

Erie County to allocate at least $72 million out of $96 million year-end surplus The bones of a deal is in place to allocate at least $72 million of it to new county priorities and programs this year, ranging from new weapons detectors at the Central Library to millions in construction aid to SUNY Erie Community College.

He touched on the Covid-19 omicron wave that killed hundreds, the record number of opioid-related overdose deaths this year, the May 14 massacre fueled by a white supremacist's racial hatred, fires that killed a family of six and Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno, and the cardiac arrest suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Then there was the crippling November snowstorm, as well as the December blizzard that took the lives of nearly 50 county residents.

"We have more than our share of grief and heartache in the past year, more than any community should ever have to bear," he said in the newly renovated auditorium at the downtown Central Library.

He then called for a moment of silence before transitioning to a long list of county spending priorities.

"Just like past generations overcame adversity, we will overcome these challenges by addressing the fundamental issues we face today and focusing on a stronger Erie County for all," he said.

For each major challenge faced by the community, he asked those who answered the call for help to stand and be recognized. Then, he focused on investments going forward.

How unspent Covid money could translate into millions for affordable housing in Erie County $20 million in unspent federal stimulus money would be redirected into a new Affordable Housing Fund that developers could tap into to build new affordable housing units across Erie County under a proposal by Mark Poloncarz.

As previously reported by The Buffalo News, he highlighted the creation of a new county ambulance service, a $20 million affordable housing fund, initial funding toward a new county jail, and millions for new winter storm equipment and small business storefront grants.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

He also touted accomplishments that will likely serve as talking points for the remainder of the year as he campaigns for re-election: one of the lower county property tax rates in the state, population growth, investments in sewers and roads and new park playgrounds in all parts of the county. There are also anticipated groundbreakings for two big projects: the countywide ErieNet broadband network and a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

Near the end of his address, he promoted the benefits of the new Bills deal at length, which garnered the most repeated and enthusiastic applause of any topic.

What to expect in Mark Poloncarz's State of the County address In laying out priorities in this year's State of the County address, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is focusing on matters that touch on a broad cross section of people and places. Here's what to expect in his address.

Then Poloncarz returned to his theme of community resilience in the face of hardship. He stressed that the community doesn't need a silver bullet or white knight to pull it from a "long economic malaise."

"What turned around our community was us," he concluded. "We were the change that created this new Buffalo, this new Erie County. Because of the public and private sector investments we've made – and to be made – we are facing a future of unlimited possibilities. Despite the terrible adversity we've faced, it is truly an exciting time to be part of a robust and resilient community that is moving forward."

Poloncarz allocates $2.5 million to lay groundwork for a new, unified county jail "It's time to begin the process to build a new, unified jail," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a meeting this week with The Buffalo News. "The Holding Center is a disaster. It's just so old and antiquated."

Poloncarz's State of the County address was generally well received by his audience, though protesters stood outside the auditorium entrance before the start to protest Poloncarz's announcement of $2.5 million in funding for a new, unified Holding Center. They chanted, "No new jail!" as attendees walked in.

Many points in his speech were punctuated by applause from the friendly audience. Both Republican and Democratic legislators praised his address as being inclusive, extending credit to others and touching on all different parts of the community.

"It was a good program," Republican Minority Leader John Mills said, "one of the best, I think, we've had."

He noted that it was helpful to have so much money at the county's disposal this year to build a positive message, and said the community deserves a break.

"Let's face it," he said. "Last year was hard for everybody."

Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin said she was particularly excited about his strategy for encouraging more affordable housing, and appreciated Poloncarz's effort to appeal to the needs of residents countywide.

"I just think the county executive is looking at things from an inclusive standpoint," she said.