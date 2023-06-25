Two stadiums, two owners, two governors – and one county executive.

Of all the key players involved in negotiations to keep the Buffalo Bills in Western New York, Mark Poloncarz has a singular vantage point: Aside from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the Erie County executive is the only high-level official who was involved in the intricacies of the talks one decade ago for the Bills’ current lease at Highmark Stadium, and again in negotiations over the last two years for the construction of a new home for the team.

“I’m probably going to be the only county official who ever negotiates two of these deals,” Poloncarz reflected during an interview with The Buffalo News in his 16th floor office at the Edward A. Rath County Office Building.

He’s probably right.

A unique juxtaposition of dates and circumstances conspired to make Poloncarz the common denominator between two of the biggest non-football deals in Bills history: In 2012, when Poloncarz was a newly elected county executive, he was immediately faced with negotiating a new Bills lease at the stadium, which is owned by the county. At the time, that meant working with Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Bills were still owned by their founder, Ralph Wilson, who was 93, and led by longtime marketing executive-turned-CEO Russ Brandon. Though the state floated the idea of a new stadium, Wilson, who knew his family would sell the team after his death, didn’t want one.

Ultimately, the county, state and Bills reached a 10-year lease agreement that included a $130 million renovation. The state contributed approximately 41% of the money, the county paid roughly 32%, and the Bills were responsible for 27%. The agreement also included a non-relocation clause with a penalty as high as $400 million, and as low as $28 million, depending on the timing.

Poloncarz captured the intricacies of the negotiations in a book, “Beyond the Xs and Os: Keeping the Bills in Buffalo.”

“There’s a reason why I named the book (that),” he said. “There’s always been a concern the team would move. When I talk to my colleagues nationwide, they said, ‘I don’t know how the heck you’re keeping the team.’ ”

Securing the team in Western New York, which is the second smallest market in the NFL, became Poloncarz’s challenge once again when negotiations began in earnest two years ago with representatives of Terry and Kim Pegula, who bought the Bills from Wilson’s family after the owner’s death in 2014. This time, the players were different: Cuomo resigned in scandal and was replaced by his Buffalo-born lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul. The Bills’ day-to-day operations were led by Ron Raccuia, the team’s chief operating officer and executive vice president. Unlike Wilson, the Pegulas did want a new stadium to replace their 50-year-old home in Orchard Park, and wanted it across the street.

Ultimately, the state, county and Bills – with involvement by Goodell and his staff – reached an agreement for a new facility, which will also be called Highmark Stadium and will open in 2026.

The deal, which was finished in the spring, both funds the new stadium, currently priced at $1.54 billion, and largely secures the team with a 30-year non-relocation agreement. If a future Bills owner wanted to move the team, a judge would need to allow it, and the team would pay a penalty as high as $850 million, which covers the contributions by the state ($600 million) and the county ($250 million). The team could also be required to cover the costs of demolishing the stadium.

“I feel settled that we got them locked in,” said Poloncarz, who is running for a fourth term as county executive.

This interview includes excerpts from two conversations with Poloncarz, and has been edited for space and clarity:

Looking back at both negotiations, what have you learned?

The NFL is a business. It’s in the business of entertainment. I learned that real quickly when I had a conversation (during the 2012 negotiation) with (then-Bills CEO) Russ Brandon and he talked about “the inventory.” I thought, “Is he talking about the fans?” And he was. He was talking about the seats sold – the inventory.

I’ve tried to keep that in mind through all the negotiations and remind people that the NFL is a business. You’re negotiating with one of 32 of the owners of the business. They have the ability, like a lot of the other businesses that we’ve seen in our town, to move if they feel it’s better for them.

I remember what it was like when Bethlehem Steel closed. My father was a steel worker then. I was in high school. It was devastating. I remember reading about all the other businesses that used to exist here that now have their headquarters in other places.

When you’re negotiating this, it’s not a sports team, it’s a business. They have a business goal in mind, which is, in general, to make as much money as possible. They can make more money if they move elsewhere. You can’t push them to the end – “Go build it yourself” – which too many people in this community think is something that would have happened. I don’t think the Pegulas would have built the stadium for themselves here in Western New York if we told them to go pound salt. I think they would have moved their team, because the history of the NFL is that’s what happens. Some other community would have (said), “Welcome to San Diego.” “Welcome to Austin.” “Here’s your brand-new stadium.”

You’ve made clear your No. 1 goal was to keep the team here.

You’ve got to understand that priority No. 1 is keep the team here, but not at all costs. If they came back and came up with such a ridiculous number that the county couldn’t afford, then I would have walked away. It would have been a tough decision, but I just can’t give them a blank check.

I saw one elected official the other day who grabbed my arm and said, “It’s a miracle the Bills are still here.” He was talking about Buffalo’s market size.

I’d like to think it was a combination of our good negotiating, as well as the Pegulas’ willingness to invest the team here. They could have walked, and there’s not a whole lot we could have done. Once the lease is over with, they would have had the right to do that. To those who are criticizing the investment by New York State and the county into this project, they need to understand if we had done what they wanted, which was give (the Bills) zero, I guarantee this upcoming season would have been the last season that the team played in Western New York..

On the first lease, you worked with – and negotiated with – the Andrew Cuomo administration. On this lease, the governor is also your friend from Buffalo, Kathy Hochul. How did that change the dynamic?

It was different. Kathy and I have had a longstanding friendship and relationship. We served in county government together. She was the clerk when I was the comptroller. (Note: Hochul and Poloncarz, both Democrats, overlapped in those countywide positions for four-plus years, beginning in 2007.)

Especially as we were getting closer to the end of the MOU (the memorandum of understanding, negotiated in late 2021 and early 2022), we talked a lot. She called me, and I called her. I’d see a call come in and be at dinner and say, “I’ve gotta walk outside.”

(During the 2012 negotiation) I would call (Cuomo), and occasionally he would answer. Most of the time it would go to voicemail, so then I’d text him: “Governor, I called. Please give me a call back. It’s about the Bills.” He would usually call back. But it was a totally different relationship. I did not have anywhere near the conversations I did with the current governor, but that’s because she’s a longstanding friend.

The governor was much more involved this time than the prior governor was. She was more intimately involved – there’s no doubt about that – as compared to Andrew Cuomo, who delegated a lot of stuff. Two different governors have two different ways of managing operations, and it was quite evident.

Gut feeling: If Andrew Cuomo is governor, are we sitting here today talking about a stadium deal that looks something similar?

I don’t know. I think at the time (2021), the Cuomo administration was not very interested in getting a deal done. We told them it has to get done, but they weren’t interested at that time.

It’s very similar to what happened back in 2012. I remember having conversations with the governor, and they were kind of like, “Well, we can wait, the lease expires in 2013.” And I said, “No, we really can’t wait. We have a 90-year-old-plus owner. If he dies, the team is moving, because there’s nothing that will keep them here under the old lease.” I remember seeing the lightbulb go off in the governor’s head; this was a direct conversation I had in the governor’s mansion with him.

So, I don’t know to what extent (this deal) would have been different in the final result if Gov. Cuomo was there, but I think it would have been a little tougher to get a deal done.