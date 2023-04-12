Covid-19 will always be with us, but as far as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is concerned, the crisis is over. That has left him to decide what to do with millions of dollars in unspent federal stimulus money, originally earmarked for Covid-19-related response efforts, which must be either committed by the end of the year or returned.

The money is not going back.

Instead, $20 million would be redirected into a new Affordable Housing Fund that developers could tap into to build new affordable housing units across Erie County under a proposal by Poloncarz. Combined with $5 million in other housing grants and county funds, Poloncarz said Erie County would invest more money in a single year toward lower-income housing than it ever has in its history.

"We're a weaker community if only the wealthy can afford safe, quality housing," he said in a meeting with The Buffalo News this week. "If housing is out of the reach of a good portion of our populations, how strong a community can we be?"

County officials estimate that dozens – or possibly a few hundred – new units could be built with the money.

The new fund for affordable housing will be a highlight of Poloncarz's State of the County address Thursday.

Last year, $24 million in federal American Rescue Plan money was set aside for Covid-19 relief efforts. Of that, $19.8 million remains unspent and uncommitted. All federal stimulus aid must be committed by the end of this year and spent by 2026, or else be returned. Affordable housing, however, is a qualified expenditure.

This is not a done deal. The Erie County Legislature would have to approve the reallocation of stimulus money, and Poloncarz anticipates some community resistance to earmarking so much money to affordable housing. Low-income rental housing, in particular, has met with opposition from neighbors in some suburban and rural communities.

'When is enough, enough?': Amherst projects face growing neighbor pushback After years of go-go development, housing and other proposals in Amherst are now running into fierce, well-organized opposition from some neighbors.

And some wealthier suburban communities, such as Amherst, have residents who feel their neighborhoods are already overdeveloped and don't want to see more projects of any kind eating up what land they have left.

Poloncarz said the Affordable Housing Fund would not be limited only to housing for the very poor. It also could be used to create incentives for developers to build lower-cost single-family and starter homes, and affordable apartment complexes for fixed-income seniors who are in danger of being priced out of the communities where they've lived their whole lives, he said.

Paul D'Orlando, who administers county grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said HUD considers a family of four with a household income of $70,160, or a family of two with a household income of $56,160, eligible for low-income housing in Erie County. But the use of the American Rescue Plan money may enable single-family homebuyers making 100% of the community's median income eligible for home purchase assistance.

That means an eligible homebuyer could be earning $10,000 to $20,000 more than the HUD standard and still possibly qualify for a county-subsidized home.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The $20 million Affordable Housing Fund would be divided into two parts: A developer construction loan and homebuyer subsidy program for in-fill housing in the City of Buffalo, and a developer grant program to build senior rental housing in rural and suburban areas, where less-dense, local senior housing is in demand, but not a lucrative prospect for builders.

The new fund is a final product of a housing summit convened in Erie County in the summer, which brought together local and state officials, as well as developers, with the goal of advancing affordable housing projects across the county, Poloncarz said.

Erie County has already committed to investing $2 million in federal grant money to kickstart the construction of 187 new housing units and the rehabilitation 119 more in Hamburg, the Village of Angola and the City of Tonawanda, he said.

And unlike federal grant money that the county can only use in rural and certain suburban communities – Buffalo, the towns of Amherst, Tonawanda and Cheektowaga receive their own separate housing grant funding – the $20 million Affordable Housing Fund can be used anywhere in the county.

Poloncarz also pointed to additional money the county has received and allocated toward other pre-existing housing programs, such as the county's Housing Rehabilitation Program, which offers interest-free loans for home repairs to between 70 to 90 homeowners a year, and money for new, affordable homes the county will build in Lackawanna and elsewhere with federal assistance.

That brings the county's total housing investment tally to $25 million.

"Affordable housing is one of our greatest needs, and a lot of developers don't want to do it because they can't make as much," he said. "We're going to ... work with the developers to try to come up with the best use of the dollars to create as many housing units as possible in the region and, hopefully, redevelop some neighborhoods at the same time."

Poloncarz's plans for a new Affordable Housing Fund dovetails with Gov. Kathy Hochul's stated priority of curbing home prices and building hundreds of thousands of new housing units across the state. Her New York Housing Compact, which she previously announced in her State of the State address, seeks to create 800,000 new housing units over the next 10 years at a cost of more than $300 million.

Her goal, she said, was to ensure that New Yorkers aren't priced out of their own communities, though the Governor's Office and the State Legislature have been fighting over the extent to which developers can bypass local zoning restrictions if housing growth does not occur quickly enough in a given locality.

Under the plan, every upstate municipality must grow its existing housing stock by 1% every three years. In Erie County, based on Census data, that would work out to roughly 4,400 new homes by 2026.

Poloncarz said he learned through his experience redeveloping the Bethlehem Steel brownfields in Lackawanna that it takes public investment to spark progress.

"If we wait for the private sector to do it, we're going to be waiting a long, long time," Poloncarz said. "We have to investment money. We have to put our skin in the game."