Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie will be the keynote speaker at this year's commencement exercises at Niagara County Community College, college president William J. Murabito announced.
NCCC will hold its 59th graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in the main gym on the college campus in Sanborn.
Diplomas will be presented to more than 800 members of the Class of 2023. More than 1,000 guests also are expected to attend. It will be livestreamed at niagaracc.suny.edu/commencement. An outdoor reception will follow.
