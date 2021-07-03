Marines who survived explosion in Iraq remain bound by friendship

"We get a million-dollar view here," Denise Beyers said.

A volunteer crew from Maher's Lake View Lawns has stopped by the Beyers home for a number of years now, making quick work of landscaping and other tasks that would take Mark and Denise much longer to do on their own. One member of the crew, for example, relined the Beyers' koi pond on Thursday.

They also chopped about six cords of firewood from ash trees. The Beyers will use the wood to fuel the evaporator for their maple syrup, produced under the Beyers Maple Farm name.

The annual event is a testosterone-rich, carnivore-friendly scene, with Mark Beyers at the center of it all.

"It's a lot of moving parts. Very busy, but we always have a good time," Denise Beyers said. "It means so much. We look forward to it every year."

This year, Maher and the crew surprised the Beyers with the donation and the flag, carved from an ash tree doomed by the emerald ash borer and painted with red stripes and white stars on a blue background.

"The guys made me cry a little bit," Mark Beyers said the next day.

The jocular mood also turned somber at times when Beyers and Maher recounted some of their more harrowing experiences in Iraq.