Marines who survived explosion in Iraq remain bound by friendship
top story

Marines who survived explosion in Iraq remain bound by friendship

Donation to Injured Vet Mark Beyers

Iraq War veteran Mark Beyers, seated on the tractor, and his family are pictured with the crew from Lake View Lawns, at the Beyers Maple Farm in Wales on Friday. A crew from the company, owned by fellow veteran and Marine Will Maher, comes out once a year to help the Beyers with landscaping and other needs. Left to right: Mitchell Knihinicki, Matt Monaco, Josh Yetman, Jackson Kwilos, Alex Govenettio, Will Maher, Denise Beyers, Gracie Beyers, Mark Beyers, Eva Beyers, Joe Yetman, Rick Mihalik, Maguire Zglinicki, Tim Myslinski. 

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Mark Beyers goes all out for the Fourth of July, with a bash that often draws a bunch of Marine buddies to his home in Wales.

But there's another date on the calendar that binds them together:

Aug. 26, the day in 2005 when he and five fellow Marines were injured by an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Iraq. Beyers was the most grievously hurt, losing his right arm and right leg in the explosion, but he said it could have been worse.

"It's our 'alive day,' " Beyers said. "None of our guys died."

Sixteen years later, and thousands of miles from the war zone, Beyers and another member of their old unit, Will Maher, reunited last week.

As they do each year just before Independence Day, Maher and a group of volunteers from his landscaping company mowed the vast lawn, hacked at weeds, chopped wood and did anything else Beyers and his family could use help with. The Beyers, in return, treated the crew to about 40 pounds of smoked brisket and ice cold beer.

This time, Maher had something extra planned.

A Frontier Middle School teacher, Maher and some students created a wooden American flag for Beyers and his wife, Denise, who also served in the Marine Reserves. And Maher's company sold T-shirts in honor of Beyers, raising a few thousand dollars that he presented to his friend on Thursday.

"Mark doesn't – he wouldn't – ask for this," Maher said. "We just do this because he's one of our best friends."

Beyers joined the Marines at 19 and was among a group of Alden High School pals who signed up and later served in Iraq, deploying in March 2005 with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, based at the Marine Corps Reserve Center on Porter Avenue in Buffalo. Denise Lauck, then Beyers' fiancée, remained stateside.

Six Marines were on patrol in Iraq's al-Anbar province when an IED made from artillery shells buried along the side of a road blew up. Beyers, a lance corporal who was closest to the device, said he never lost consciousness in the aftermath of the blast nor as he was later rushed by truck and helicopter from the scene.

Maher, who was also on the patrol, was rocked and suffered an inner-ear injury from the explosion that sent billowing black smoke all around them.

"He was the first guy that got to me," Beyers said.

Maher said he heard Beyers yelling for help and, "I remember thinking, if he's gonna die, I'm going to die, and I just jumped right on top of him." 

Maher tied a tourniquet that helped save Beyers' knee. Beyers remembers Maher giving him a bloody kiss on his forehead as he was taken away.

"It looked like lipstick," Beyers said.

Beyers eventually was taken to a hospital in Germany and then on to the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., and to the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., where he underwent numerous surgeries and extensive rehabilitation, including relearning how to function left-handed.

"It was a hell of a journey. It took about a year," said Beyers, who despite losing an arm and leg saw many veterans at Walter Reed with far more devastating wounds.

Mark Beyers credited Denise with helping him through this difficult period of recovery, saying she never left his room. "Visiting hours don't apply to her," he said.

The couple received extensive media attention in 2006, while in Washington, when they were mugged by a group that knocked Denise to the ground and stole $300 from her.

Mark and Denise Beyers got married that year and found the 15-acre property in Wales a short while later after looking for a home that could better accommodate a wheelchair.

Organizations that work with wounded veterans twice renovated the home, most recently gutting and overhauling the house in 2018.

The Beyers – who have daughters Eva, 10, and Gracie, 5 – can see the downtown Buffalo skyline and, farther in the distance, Niagara Falls from their backyard. 

"We get a million-dollar view here," Denise Beyers said.

A volunteer crew from Maher's Lake View Lawns has stopped by the Beyers home for a number of years now, making quick work of landscaping and other tasks that would take Mark and Denise much longer to do on their own. One member of the crew, for example, relined the Beyers' koi pond on Thursday.

They also chopped about six cords of firewood from ash trees. The Beyers will use the wood to fuel the evaporator for their maple syrup, produced under the Beyers Maple Farm name. 

The annual event is a testosterone-rich, carnivore-friendly scene, with Mark Beyers at the center of it all.

"It's a lot of moving parts. Very busy, but we always have a good time," Denise Beyers said. "It means so much. We look forward to it every year."

This year, Maher and the crew surprised the Beyers with the donation and the flag, carved from an ash tree doomed by the emerald ash borer and painted with red stripes and white stars on a blue background.

"The guys made me cry a little bit," Mark Beyers said the next day.

The jocular mood also turned somber at times when Beyers and Maher recounted some of their more harrowing experiences in Iraq.

But Beyers – with Maher at his side Friday as he was 16 years ago, with his wife a source of strength then and now – wanted a reporter to keep one thing in mind:

"This is not a war story," Beyers said. "This is a love story. That's truly what it is."

Tags

