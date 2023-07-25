After 23 years as a resident of the current Marine Drive complex, Sharlene Borilla is excited about plans for the $400 million, multiphase project that is expected to begin construction on what is now the development's surface parking lot in either late 2024 or early 2025.

Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority officials invited Borilla and other residents of the complex to an open house of sorts Tuesday afternoon to get a first look at architectural renderings and interior layouts for the first phase of the new project.

"I'm very excited about the details of the architecture. They're phenomenal," said Borilla.

"They listened to residents on our request for the living environment we wanted," she added.

Indeed, the building renderings and apartment layouts incorporate ideas from residents that were collected last year in a three-day design charrette, or stakeholders' meeting, with architects from SWBR architects.

"We wanted Juliet windows, and we're getting them," Borilla said of the proposed design feature that gives the effect of a balcony and allows for increased ventilation.

Adam Borosky, a senior planner with SWBR architects, said the aim of the designers is to create a project that feels like it's part of a neighborhood and connected to the City of Buffalo.

Borosky said the designers introduced new streets and creative lots with buildings that have what he called an activated front, "which means it's alive," he added.

"Right now, Marine Drive creates a loop. What this does, by creating these new streets, is it creates options for ways for residents to get to and from home, and it also helps to foster community interaction when designed the right way," Borosky said.

Proposed new additions include three commercial spaces, new landscaping and flower gardens, and an all-inclusive playground that will accommodate children with disabilities.

Gillian Brown, executive director for the BMHA, said Phase I of the project will see the introduction of about 300 new apartment units in two 12-story towers built on the footprint of the current parking lot, with some four-bedroom, three-story buildings in between them. Brown said the four-bedroom units, intended for larger families, are going to have on-street access, while the larger towers will look more like apartment buildings. Ultimately, the project will include 700 new units, up from the current 616.

Fillmore Council Member Mitch Nowakowski lauded the proposed new design for its accessibility.

"Right now, Marine Drive has a big parking lot where everyday folks have to park and then lug all of their groceries and stuff quite a ways to their apartment buildings," Nowakowski said. "Now, with this new design, the parking is behind the new building and it'll be attached to the units."

Joe Schuder, a 15-year Marine Drive tenant, said the new design is sleeker and better organized, though he will miss his current view.

"I'm in a two-bedroom that looks out at City Hall on one end and the lighthouse from the other direction. So I have a really nice view," Schuder said. "Though, with the larger window in the new development, there is generally going to be more window space and, perhaps, more to look upon."

Gillian said no tenant will be displaced during the construction of the new complex.

"No one has to move until they have a permanent home to move into," he said.

"The larger issue is that this plan is really pretty revolutionary, and it's my hope that this serves as a model for the whole country, because what we're doing here is we're taking dilapidated, obsolete public housing that was built some 70 years ago on a working waterfront and what we're hoping to do is revitalize it, build new modern housing with modern amenities and decent size rooms," Brown added. "There isn't a single ADA accessible unit in this whole place, 616 units. So what we're hoping to do is make a development where people of low income have every right to live on the waterfront, just like people of high income."