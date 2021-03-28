Marijuana legalization bill lays out rules for consumption, delivery, legal trade

A new world of cannabis will open when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signs the recreational marijuana law this week as he said he would.

It used to be that possession of up to 2 ounces was a violation. Soon, it will no longer be a crime to keep up to five pounds of cannabis in your home.

You'll be able to smoke it, vape it and otherwise consume it in many public places and even in cafes, similar to cigar clubs. You'll even be able to get it delivered to your home.

While many rules will restrict how and where it can be smoked and sold, the new law will give adults 21 and over the right to buy and consume marijuana, and it will also give an edge to those who have been most impacted by marijuana laws in getting involved in the legal trade of cannabis.

Some of the legislation will go into effect right away, but it is expected it will take two to three years before you will be able to walk into a cannabis dispensary to buy cannabis legally.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the agreement announced late Saturday on legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis.

Where can you smoke it?