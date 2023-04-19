Marcus Rosten received the email out of the blue, about two years ago. Director Joe Pontecorvo, acclaimed for memorable nature documentaries, was creating a program for PBS on four seasons of natural majesty centered around Niagara Falls, a film that would be part of the distinguished, long-running series known as "Nature."

The program airs at 8 p.m. tonight on WNED, and will be available for streaming through the Buffalo Toronto Public Media website. Rosten, a Buffalo naturalist, is among three or four central voices. He embraced the opportunity as a chance to reinforce a point about Niagara and sheer wonder all too easy to forget for those of us who drive past the river, all the time.

“It’s really the heartbeat for this giant freshwater circulatory system,” Rosten said of the rapids and the falls, “because that’s the place where all the water in the Great Lakes gets squeezed through.”

In the larger sense, Rosten, 29, is conveying what he has known since he was a child growing up in Cheektowaga. He would pause to hear the birds singing just outside his apartment door, a feeling he now can frame with passion:

If you stop for a moment – if you really allow yourself to see – then you can bring yourself to awe even in spaces you initially would not equate to nature.

Pontecorvo, an Emmy-winning filmmaker who directed and produced “Niagara Falls,” said his mission is a statement that represents his own personal revelation: He seeks to move beyond familiar notions of the falls as both tourist attraction and lingering crucible of environmental tragedy – as in the Love Canal – to present Niagara as the ancient core of “a critical habitat, an incredible habitat,” stretching far along the Niagara escarpment.

To do it well – to provide a supporting narrative for staggering imagery of tiny and ferocious water shrews in a nearby wetland, or new-to-the-world fledgling gulls in the mist beneath the falls, or a baby snapping turtle attempting a longshot, high-risk, grit-your-teeth highway crossing – you need a few people who can express both the sense of majesty and the constant ecological risk.

It did not take long for Pontecorvo’s researchers to discover Rosten, now an educator with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

His first burst of major publicity happened a few years ago. Niagara Waterkeepers tweeted out a photo of Rosten holding a groundhog-sized goldfish from the Black Rock Canal, as a warning about how an invasive species – say, a once-tiny goldfish, flushed down a toilet – can thrive in the wild.

The image took off nationally, leading Rosten to appearances in such forums as the Scholastic weekly magazine, read by millions of children. Yet that moment was only a fragment of an extraordinary story.

Rosten and his sister were raised by their working mom within walking distance of a set of abandoned railroad tracks in Cheektowaga, "which is where I would explore the natural world," as he puts it. They had little in the way of possessions, Rosten said – but that situation hardly limited their joy or imagination.

“When you come from nothing, when you have nothing, when you don’t own anything, what you realize is that nature is one of the most democratic places that we have,” Rosten said.

That occurred to him as a little guy, walking trails through stands of towering knotweed along the railroad tracks. He would contemplate birds gathering on the power lines, or blacktop blossoms that somehow found their way to the sun.

He ended up attending the state Environmental College of Science and Forestry in Syracuse, which led to internships at the Grand Canyon and in Alaska before he returned home to build a career in ecology and education.

Rosten feels as though he is doing what he was born to do. As an African-American, he also finds great meaning in "giving representation to a voice that's been so absent in the conservation movement. I want every Black kid growing up in Buffalo to understand they could end up on a kayak in the middle of the Niagara River, and being part of one of the greatest ecosystems in the world."

It is all intertwined with the natural treasure we have in the Niagara – not just in the falls themselves, but in the way that entire expanse of blue-green water somehow maintains a wild presence despite constant metropolitan encroachment.

Rosten said that massive channel of water, rolling toward the falls, never freezes in its entirety. That turns it into a magnet for countless birds of many species who “have to come south in the winter to find their food,” Rosten said, leading them to hunt in the great, churning path of the Niagara.

He speaks in the documentary of how annual gull migrations create “a globally significant bird area,” with the greatest concentration of varied gull species anywhere – as highlighted in the film by the Bonaparte gulls and their frenzied pursuit of emerald shiners, a small fish, in the sunlit tumult of the river.

The filmmakers also follow Rosten inland, to the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Cheektowaga, “a place of marshes and wetlands" On camera, he captures a bullfrog that is relatively tiny compared to the largest one he's ever seen, which he caught and released long ago, near the same spot.

“As big as a mango,” Rosten recalls.

At several junctures, the film returns to scenes of Rosten gliding along the Niagara on a kayak. When he spoke to me of what he feels at those moments, he addressed the epiphany of a "secret world of nature" that Pontecorvo hopes we carry away from his work.

“It’s so easy to take the Niagara for granted,” Rosten said, “especially if you’re growing up in Buffalo and you’re not engaged with it and you become disconnected – just this water you drive past every day in your car, seeing it through the industrial stigma that has been imposed on it.

“But it changes once you to start to see it as this amazing resource that is flowing past our doorstep. When you’re on a kayak away from the shore near Strawberry Island, you can see the fish in that clear water below and the gulls above you and you can get lost in so much nature, so much beauty.

“For me, the whole point of this documentary is opening eyes. I mean, this is the kind of PBS documentary that would look at big cats on the Serengeti, and here we are at the Niagara River, which (the filmmakers) see, in its own way, as being on par.

“Driving the 190, thinking of work and worries, it’s easy to live with blinders on. But if you stop and look, you might see a bald eagle – maybe five, six, seven bald eagles – in the air near Strawberry Island. You might see the herons, the egrets, right there next to us, so close, in the largest freshwater ecosystem in the world.”

With each word, you sensed the growing reverence in Rosten's voice.

At this moment in the spring, he said, when the trees all come out in that brief, aching first-bloom fluorescent green, “it’s worth remembering how lucky we are, how we live in one of the most beautiful ecosystems in the world, how as drought and water shortages affect so many places, we would be one of the last places on Earth – maybe the last place – to ever run out of water.”

It is an unimaginable gift, he said, and it means we are not simply neighbors.

We are stewards.

That is a childhood lesson Rosten first learned from nature's indomitable strength in cracked cement near railroad tracks, which helped shape this ideal spokesman for the triumph at our doorstep, in Niagara.