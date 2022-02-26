March Madness fans will need proof of vaccination in Buffalo for NCAA tournament games

Basketball fans from around the country will visit KeyBank Center on March 17 and 19 to watch the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Although some will undoubtedly come from states where showing proof of vaccination isn't necessary, they will need to in Buffalo unless New York State changes its policy for large venues. Masks are also required for children under 5, though Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that requirement could soon be rescinded for the county as infection rates continue to decline.

"While lifting this mask mandate would certainly affect Key Bank arena, New York State currently has a test or vaccine mandate that is still in place for facilities with a seating capacity greater than 5,000," Poloncarz said Tuesday. "Visitors to KeyBank area should expect to follow the state's vaccination requirements in order to attend events there," he said.

KeyBank Center does not accept Covid-19 negative test results in lieu of proof of vaccination.

The arena, which last hosted the tournament in 2017, is in the minority. Of the nine venues hosting the first two rounds of the men's tournament, KeyBank Center is among the four to require vaccinations.