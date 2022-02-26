March Madness fans will need proof of vaccination in Buffalo for NCAA tournament games

Basketball fans from around the country will visit KeyBank Center on March 17 and 19 to watch the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Although some will undoubtedly come from states where showing proof of vaccination isn't necessary, they will need to in Buffalo unless New York State changes its policy for large venues. Masks are also required for children under 5, though Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that requirement could soon be rescinded for the county as infection rates continue to decline.
"While lifting this mask mandate would certainly affect Key Bank arena, New York State currently has a test or vaccine mandate that is still in place for facilities with a seating capacity greater than 5,000," Poloncarz said Tuesday. "Visitors to KeyBank area should expect to follow the state's vaccination requirements in order to attend events there," he said.
KeyBank Center does not accept Covid-19 negative test results in lieu of proof of vaccination.
The arena, which last hosted the tournament in 2017, is in the minority. Of the nine venues hosting the first two rounds of the men's tournament, KeyBank Center is among the four to require vaccinations.
That could upset people who choose not to be vaccinated or reassure those who are vaccinated.
The National College Athletic Association leaves all decisions for Covid-19 health and safety protocols up to municipalities and venues.
The Covid-19 protocols in the nine host cities reflect political divisions around the country.
The most stringent requirements are at Buffalo's KeyBank Center and Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.
San Diego's Viejas Arena and the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., require proof of vaccination or negative test result, as well as masks.
Proof of vaccination or masks aren't required at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and UD Arena in Dayton. Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee doesn't require proof of vaccination, but does require masks to be worn.
Before purchasing tickets on KeyBank Center's website, a prompt appears explaining the arena's Covid-19 health and safety policy. That may not be the case if tickets are purchased from other sites.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Canisius College and Niagara University will host the NCAA Tournament's first and second rounds at KeyBank Center in March.
But a spokesman for the NCAA said he believed there is plenty of information available for the ticket-buying public about Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
"I can't speak to different agencies that sell tickets – there are obviously a lot of secondary markets out there – but from our ticketing staff standpoint, they will communicate to people at all the different sites about what the local requirements and regulations are," said David Worlock, NCAA's director of media coordination and statistics.
Worlock said that will be true as well for the colleges that will make an allotment of tickets available for KeyBank Center once it's known which teams are playing in Buffalo. That will not be known until Selection Sunday, the weekend before the games are played.
As March approaches, it's possible regulations could change, and the NCAA will keep its membership and fans appraised of changes, Worlock said.
He downplayed concerns about unvaccinated people showing up at venues like KeyBank Center where proof of inoculation is required.
"The important thing is we're in communication with everyone on the front end," Worlock said.
The bigger problem, he suggested, will be dealing with situations where the ticket buyer unknowingly purchased invalid tickets from shady ticketing sites.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has given no indication that she is planning to relax the vaccination mandate for indoor crowds of over 5,000.
But St. Bonaventure University has lifted its vaccine mandate for its women's basketball game this Saturday and the men's game March 4. The Reilly Center, pre-pandemic, had a seating capacity of 5,480 people. Attendance is now capped at 4,860, below the state vaccine mandate for crowds of over 5,000.
“With the rapid decline of Covid-19 cases, both on campus and in the region, and the relaxation of mask and vaccine mandates across the state, our Covid Task Force and Department of Athletics felt comfortable making the decision,” spokesman Tom Missel said in a statement.
