One book, 14 hours, 36 actresses.

That adds up to a marathon staged reading Saturday of Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale," being held from 10 a.m. to midnight at the Alleyway Theatre.

A who's who of Buffalo actresses will take part, including stalwarts Mary Kate O'Connell, Loraine O'Donnell and Lisa Ludwig and up-and-comers Anna Fernandez and Clara Tan.

Atwood's best-selling novel was chosen by the project's organizer, local actor and costume designer James Cichocki, for its subject matter. The book depicts a totalitarian society, in what was once the United States, that has been transformed into a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property. All proceeds will benefit the Brigid Alliance, which provides abortion and other reproductive health services to women in states where abortion is banned since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

"I'm glad to be a part of it," O'Connell said. "It's heartbreaking to see how women's rights are being slowly depleted. It's important for us to stand up for our rights and for our freedoms, men and women, but particularly women, in this case."

Cichocki said he felt a need to do something, with abortion protections removed in 13 states over the past eight months.

"We are theater people, and we respond to the world in a theatrical way," Cichocki said. "I thought, wouldn't it be wild to stage an all-day reading with something like 'The Handmaid's Tale?' "

After doing a "technical deep dive" on how long it would take to read the book, Cichocki contacted Atwood's agent in London and received the author's approval to go forward. Atwood also waived licensing fees.

"The blessing we're getting from Margaret Atwood, herself, is huge," Cichocki said. "From there, it was putting out a call to actresses, and the response was overwhelming."

The readings purposely will not feature stage direction.

"I wanted them to read Margaret Atwood's words in their own voice," Cichocki said.

Each actress will read about seven pages of the novel, taking 15 to 20 minutes. The readings will be done in seven two-hour sets, with 5 to 6 people per performance. Tickets are $30 and are available at the Alleyway box office.

Actress Verneice Turner said she is glad to be able to advance the work of the Brigid Alliance. Turner said it was "phenomenal" to be joining with so many talented actresses to make a statement.

"I feel fortunate to be on the same stage with all these other ladies," Turner said.

Actress Kathleen Rooney is also pleased to be part of "such a significant event for such an important cause."

"I would encourage men and women who feel strongly that women should have the right to choose to come and spend a couple of hours listening to the brilliant writing of Margaret Atwood," she said.