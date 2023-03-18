Those who are saps for the natural sweetness of maple syrup may want to tap into some of the many Maple Weekend events being offered by local producers of the product.

From tours of local maple tree farms to sap boiling demonstrations and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfasts, there is much to see, experience and – most importantly – taste this weekend and next when it comes to celebrating New York's first agricultural harvest of the season, and learning how maple syrup and other maple confections are made.

"This all started 24 years ago, right here in Western New York," said Earl Moore of Moore's Maple Shack & Pancake House, 10444 Galen Hill Road, Freedom, in Cattaraugus County.

Moore and his family are among the nearly two dozen local maple syrup producers out of about 150 who are participating in Maple Weekend events across the state, according to an online listing compiled by Maple Weekend Sugarmakers. Maple Weekend is organized and sponsored by the New York State Maple Producers' Association and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Moore recalled that it first kicked off as a one-day event called Maple Sunday.

"It was 12 of us people here in Western New York who started this, and it has grown into Maple Weekend, statewide, for two weekends now," he said.

Moore, 84, has been producing maple syrup with his family all of his life, like his father and grandfather before him. It takes between 40 to 50 gallons of sap to produce a gallon of syrup, he said, and, this year, Moore estimates his family operation will produce about 1,200 gallons of maple syrup.

"Some people don't understand that it looks just like water when we get it out of the tree," Moore said of the clear fluid, or sap, that is slowly extracted from a sugar maple tree by means of a tap.

"And by boiling it, that caramelizes it and makes it into maple syrup," he added.

In 2019, New York State was the second largest producer of maple syrup in the United States behind Vermont, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"There's a lot of syrup made right here in Western New York, a lot of syrup," said Moore. "There's a lot of backyard makers."

Moore said he began his own family business, a 3,000-tap maple operation, in 1966. From March 1 to April 16, the family also serves an all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancake breakfast at their pancake house restaurant, which was established in 1986 and is located next to their sugar shack, also known as a sap house, where the maple syrup is produced.

"We don't have hamburgers or nothing like that – just pancakes, French toast and stuff that goes with maple syrup," said Moore.

Several other local maple syrup producers with adjoining restaurants will be offering similar fare this weekend and next, along with tours of their operations, demonstrations and samples of the maple syrup products they produce. The following are among the participants:

Benz’s Sugar Shanty, 12939 Van Slyke Road, East Concord in Sardinia, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and on March 25 and 26.

Big Tree Maple, 2040 Holly Lane, Lakewood, in Chautauqua County, which will be open this weekend and next weekend, with activities that include a sap boiling demonstration, free maple coffee and samples, and, if possible, sugar house tours.

Blesy Maple, 7129 Henrietta Road, Springville, which will be open this weekend and next weekend, with a tour of the sugar shack and the selling of syrup, maple suckers and cotton candy.

Brady’s Maple Syrup, 11365 Sharp St., Concord, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and next weekend, with activities that will include free samples demonstrations.

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, which will be open only on March 25, and include guided tours of the museum's Maple History Trail, taste-testings and demonstrations.

Campbell Maple, 8904 Jackson Hill Road, Friendship, in Allegheny County, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend and next weekend with demonstrations, possible tours of the sugar house and samples.

Clear Creek Farms, 5067 Morris Road, Mayville, in Chautauqua County, which will be open this weekend and next weekend.

Fairbanks Maple, 1968 Shaw Road, Forestville, in Chautauqua County, which opens at 8 a.m. this weekend and next weekend, with activities that include collecting sap and pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon and maple pulled pork in the afternoon.

Gabels Maple Syrup, 3843 Lenox Road, Lawtons in North Collins, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend and next weekend, with scenic hayride or walk alongside a woodland stream to the sugar house to watch sap being boiled and samples.

Johnson Estate Winery, 8419 West Route 20, Westfield, in Chautauqua County, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend, featuring pancakes and fresh French crepes in the tasting room.

Jake’s Greenhouse, 11904 Route 240, East Concord, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this weekend and next weekend for all-you-can-eat pancake breakfasts.

Kist Maple Syrup, 9422 S Hill Road, Boston, which will be open this weekend and next weekend, featuring maple product making demonstrations, ice cream, maple cotton, slushies and maplecchino.

Kwilos Farms, 1177 Church Road, Angola, which will be open this weekend and next weekend, with free one-hour sap woods hiking tours, tapping demonstrations and samples of maple products, and sales in the Garage Farm Shop.

Ploetz’s Maple Syrup, 12833 Dowd Road, Springville, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this weekend and next weekend for all-you-can-eat pancake breakfasts, mini maple tours and samples.

Scott’s Farm & Greenhouse, 6029 Route 60, Sinclairville, in Chautauqua County, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend and next weekend for pancake breakfasts, videos of the maple industry and maple products.

Smith’s Maple Farm, 5257 Mayer Road, Hamburg, which will be open this weekend and next weekend, with opportunities to watch and learn about the craft of making maple syrup and purchase maple products.

Sprague’s Maple Farms, 1048 Portville Obi Road, Portville, in Cattaraugus County, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend and next weekend with live tree tapping demonstrations and sugar house tours.

Ulinger’s Maple Farm, 8835 Crumb Hill Road, East Otto, in Cattaraugus County, which will be open this weekend and next weekend, with a tour of the sugar house and sugar bush, and samples of maple products.

Wendel’s Maple, 12466 Vaughn St., East Concord, in Sardinia, which will be open this weekend and next weekend.