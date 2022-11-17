 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Many courts in Erie County will conduct limited operations today

The snowstorm means regularly scheduled cases Friday at a number of city and county courts in Erie County and elsewhere have been adjourned.

Cases in Buffalo City Court, Tonawanda City Court, Lackawanna City Court, Erie County Court, Erie Supreme Court, Surrogate's Court and Family Court will only be hearing emergency applications and will be doing so virtually, the state Office of Court Administration announced.

Criminal court arraignments and any emergency criminal matters will be conducted with in-person proceedings. Physical access to county court facilities will be curtailed, with signage posted on courthouse doors, the office said in a news release.

Dunkirk City Court, Wyoming County Court, Wyoming Family Court, Wyoming Surrogate's Court and Wyoming Supreme Court will also operate under these terms on Friday, the Office of Court Administration said Friday morning.

Town courts do not operate under the umbrella of the state Office of Court Administration.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

