Many courts in Erie County will conduct limited operations Friday

The coming snowstorm means regularly scheduled cases Friday at a number of city and county courts in Erie County have been adjourned.

'It's going to hit hard': WNY braces for a snowstorm that will affect driving, schools, church and even the Bills "What we're talking about is a major, major storm," Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a news conference Thursday. "This is considered an extreme event – an extreme weather event. That means it's dangerous. It also means it's life-threatening."

Cases in Buffalo City Court, Tonawanda City Court, Lackawanna City Court, Erie County Court, Erie Supreme Court, Surrogate's Court and Family Court will only be hearing emergency applications and will be doing so virtually, the state Office of Court Administration announced.

Criminal court arraignments and any emergency criminal matters will be conducted with in-person proceedings. Physical access to county court facilities will be curtailed, with signage posted on courthouse doors, the office said in a news release.

As of 6 p.m., none of other seven counties in the Eighth Judicial District had been given authorization to conduct emergency operations on Friday.

Town courts do not operate under the umbrella of the state Office of Court Administration.