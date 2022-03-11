Many Buffalo neighborhoods need healthier, more affordable food. Rite Aid steps in to help

Programs in Buffalo – one of the most segregated cities in the U.S. – will focus on East Side neighborhoods, where people of color make up three of every four residents, families tend to have limited means, and healthy, affordable food is often hard to find.

The Buffalo Center for Health Equity, which aims to eliminate race, economic and geographic-based health inequities by changing conditions that cause disease and shorten lives, will get half the money.

Grassroots Garden WNY and MAP will use the other half to support their collaborative Buffalo Food Justice Project, which focuses on underserved East Side neighborhoods.

The overall effort is designed to build more gardens, create more mobile and farmers markets and expand urban agriculture workforce development programs and small, food-based enterprises.

Pickard said the timing is right.

“With the pandemic, what we saw with our mobile market was a huge increase in interest of people wanting to buy seedlings to grow their own food,” she said, “but also knowing where their food came from, and being able to purchase more fruits and vegetables. And people were looking for affordable produce, because so many were hurting.

“There are lots of coalitions and groups doing great work in the city around building food equity,” she added, “really trying to build more food sovereignty in the city, where people have control over the land, where their food can be grown and how they access food.”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.