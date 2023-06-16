The two buses from New York City arrived in Cheektowaga about 3 a.m. Friday.

They carried 50 people from around the world who are seeking asylum in the United States.

"Today our team will be meeting with folks, and so we'll know a little bit more about where people are from," said Dr. Myron Glick, founder and CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center, one of the groups providing supportive services.

Most of the people on the buses are single men, he said, and they speak at least 12 different languages, with the most common being French. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said there are three couples as well. There are no children in this group.

"We're talking multiple countries from all over the world," Glick said.

Poloncarz said the county has known for days that people were coming and had expected some asylum-seekers to arrive as soon as this past Tuesday. But not enough asylum-seekers volunteered to come to the Buffalo area to make the trip worthwhile before Thursday. And even then, the county was expecting 60 people – two busloads of 30.

Of those who did arrive in the overnight hours, the majority were residents of the Congo in central Africa. The second-largest group came from Venezuela. The asylum-seekers have come from all over the world, and not all necessarily from the southern border, he said.

“I was a little heartened when I heard the largest population was Congolese,” Poloncarz said. “We have a Congolese population here."

They were met by representatives of the New York Immigration Coalition, Jericho Road, Justice for Migrant Families and Jewish Family Services’ Refugee and Immigrant Center for Healing. Journeys End Refugee Services and the International Institute also are helping them.

New York City contracted with an intermediary to be responsible for providing shelter and food, according to the New York Immigration Coalition.

A hotel near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga agreed to host the men and has a contract with New York City to provide housing and food for them for up to a year.

The intermediary contracted with Jericho Road, which is partnering with the other groups to do new arrival intakes and provide case management and legal services. They will also assist people in getting to their final destinations.

Poloncarz expressed optimism that some of those who arrived have ties here that will result in them leaving the local hotel and staying with friends and relatives.

While New York City is responsible for covering the costs of asylum-seekers’ food, shelter and other needs, some have questioned that city’s ability to cover the costs of migrants staying here long term.

Poloncarz said he feels assured that even if New York City doesn’t come through, the state and federal government will.

“Financially, New York State knows that it has responsibilities if New York City decides to walk away,” he said.

“This is a federal problem,” he added. “Local governments, state governments can’t solve issues about asylum-seekers, and who’s coming in and how they’re paid for. It requires federal action."

Poloncarz and others said what the county is dealing with now is not new to Erie County or local resettlement agencies.

"That is normal," Glick said. "This is not new to Buffalo. It's not new to Jericho. Buffalo has been helping asylum-seekers for 40-plus years, it's part of our DNA."

He said case managers will evaluate each person's case and situation. Some may want to go to Canada, but there has been a change in the policy around the U.S. border with Canada making it more difficult for immigrants to enter. The change also has played a part in Jericho Road's Vive Shelter in Buffalo being full.

The others who remain will be helped in their efforts to gain asylum. After a certain amount of time they can get working papers and find jobs and apartments.

"The initial investment of dollars will pay off because these folks will be a part of the fabric of our community and will be giving back in some way," Glick said.

Glick and Poloncarz said they presume there will be more asylum-seekers arriving in Erie County, but they did not know how many or when they might come. Given the difficulty in filling two buses from New York City, Poloncarz said, asylum-seekers may not be looking at Buffalo as an attractive landing spot.

Poloncarz said he was first anticipating asylum-seekers’ arrival on Tuesday.

"It leads me to believe that they had a very difficult time just getting the 50 individuals, so whether we get more people is all going to be dependent upon whether individuals want to come up here."

The county executive has been criticized by Republican and Conservative legislators and candidates for not being more forthcoming or transparent about migrants coming to the county, resulting in legislators finding out about migrants being bused into town through the news media. Democratic legislators also have been criticized for not wanting to discuss the issue.

Poloncarz, meanwhile, expressed concern Friday about the reaction he has heard and read on social media and local talk shows.

“I know there's been, unfortunately, in the last 24 hours, a lot of racist and bigoted statements on social media and other places,” he said.

He added that he was concerned about the rhetoric and fears the potential for violence against migrants and drew parallels with the residents from Erie County who participated in the insurrection on the nation's Capitol.

“There's a lot of angry people, unfortunately in our community, and I hope that people sit back, take a deep breath and realize this is not a crisis. This is not an emergency. These people are not coming for your jobs. These people are not coming for your children. These people are getting away from a horrible situation in their home country, whatever it might have been.”

Glick praised Poloncarz and other local officials for welcoming the new arrivals.

"Buffalo is better because we do this," Glick said. "Buffalo is built on the backs of people who have fled oppression."