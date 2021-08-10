Mansouri charged with $3.4 million pandemic relief fraud

Hormoz Mansouri, an Amherst businessman active behind the scenes for many years as a Democratic insider and contributor, fraudulently obtained $3.4 million in pandemic assistance from the federal government, prosecutors alleged Tuesday.
Mansouri, 67, faces charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud and money laundering, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo said.
At least nine defendants are being prosecuted in the Western District of New York for alleged fraud related to federal Covid-19 relief aid.
Between April 2020 and May 2021, Mansouri paid some $644,805 to a casino, much of which was funded with the pandemic aid to his companies, according to the criminal complaint. And $200,000 was transferred to a newly opened bank account for Mansouri's political campaign, "Mansouri for County Comptroller," according to the complaint.
"We plan to carefully review the charges in the complaint and then determine what our next steps will be," said defense lawyer Joel L. Daniels, who is on Mansouri's defense team with attorneys Joseph Makowski and Herbert Greenman.
Mansouri transmitted or caused to be transmitted multiple applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans, as well as Economic Injury Disaster Loan relief, according to the prosecutor. He received 16 PPP loans, with more than $3 million in proceeds deposited into at least eight bank accounts, and he also received $450,600 in EIDL loans.
Adam D. Arena of Great Valley, and Amanda J. Gloria of Altus, Okla., conspired to use a defunct business to obtain a $954,000 loan and then misuse the money on personal expenses, according to court papers.
Mansouri transferred the funds back and forth through numerous bank accounts, often times in excess of $10,000, to conceal the nature and source of the proceeds, according to the complaint.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer released Mansouri on Tuesday on $250,000 bail, secured by Mansouri's East Amherst residence, along with conditions that prevent him from gambling. He must also enroll in a Gamblers Anonymous program.
If convicted, the wire fraud charge alone carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and a $1 million fine.
Mansouri operates at least eight companies in Western New York, including HLM Holding LLC, a holding company for his business ventures.
The PPP loans were intended to provide businesses with funding for about 10 weeks of payroll. For each of the 16 PPP loans to Mansouri's businesses, the average payroll was inflated or completely fabricated, according to the complaint. Six of the eight entities did not have any employees or payroll expenses.
Mansouri had gathered 1,657 petition signatures for an office requiring 600. But the court agreed with objector Lisa Saunders that many of the signatures had been improperly collected.
EIDL advances are calculated using revenue and costs to come up with the amount of working capital needed for a six-month period. For each of Mansouri's entities, the reported revenue and costs were fabricated, according to the complaint.
Mansouri directed employees to falsify information on the applications for the PPP and EIDL aid, and many of the documents were signed by Mansouri, according to the complaint.
Mansouri did use a portion of the funds to operate the businesses and cover payroll expenses, which included pay for his wife and his daughter, according to the complaint.
The federal government obtained seizure warrants for his accounts on May 28, and seized more than $1.9 million.
“This defendant is now part of a growing list of individuals that this office has charged who sought to steal for themselves money which was intended to assist businesses and employees crippled by the pandemic,” U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said in a news release. “The greed exhibited by such individuals in the face of a national crisis is criminal."
In May, the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court ruled Mansouri off the June 22 ballot for Erie County comptroller, finding that his designating petition was "permeated with fraud," although the justices noted they did not hold Mansouri personally responsible for the improper signatures.