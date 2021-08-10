Mansouri charged with $3.4 million pandemic relief fraud

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer released Mansouri on Tuesday on $250,000 bail, secured by Mansouri's East Amherst residence, along with conditions that prevent him from gambling. He must also enroll in a Gamblers Anonymous program.

If convicted, the wire fraud charge alone carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and a $1 million fine.

Mansouri operates at least eight companies in Western New York, including HLM Holding LLC, a holding company for his business ventures.

The PPP loans were intended to provide businesses with funding for about 10 weeks of payroll. For each of the 16 PPP loans to Mansouri's businesses, the average payroll was inflated or completely fabricated, according to the complaint. Six of the eight entities did not have any employees or payroll expenses.

Appellate judges rule Mansouri off comptroller ballot Mansouri had gathered 1,657 petition signatures for an office requiring 600. But the court agreed with objector Lisa Saunders that many of the signatures had been improperly collected.

EIDL advances are calculated using revenue and costs to come up with the amount of working capital needed for a six-month period. For each of Mansouri's entities, the reported revenue and costs were fabricated, according to the complaint.

Mansouri directed employees to falsify information on the applications for the PPP and EIDL aid, and many of the documents were signed by Mansouri, according to the complaint.