Manhunt underway for gunman after student, guard shot at McKinley High School

"If you know who the shooter is please contact us immediately," he said.

He said Buffalo police were being assisted by the FBI, State Police and Erie County Sheriff's Office. At least two armored SWAT vehicles were seen pulling up in front of the school. Squad cars, ambulances and uniformed officers ringed the Elmwood Avenue campus and the Erie County Sheriff's Office helicopter circled overhead for more than an hour. Agents from the FBI armed with assault rifles were also spotted at the scene.

The shooting took place at about 3:45 p.m., about 20 minutes after classes were let out, Gramaglia said said.

A dispute broke out and "an individual pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots," Gramaglia said. It took place at the end of a walkway by the parking lot on the southern side of the school, Gramaglia said.

There were roughly 100 students and several teachers in the school at the time of the shooting.