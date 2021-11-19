Manage portion distortion: Break down your eating and thrive through the holidays

EAT RIGHT DURING THE HOLIDAYS

Carol DeNysschen, professor and chair of the Department of Health, Nutrition and Dietetics at SUNY Buffalo State, and Sheila Flavin, a registered dietician nutritionist in private practice in Getzville, recommend the following to avoid gaining weight during the next several weeks.

Be mindful: Think about what you are eating, and when, and you tend to make better choices. The holidays can be busy, rushed and sometimes filled with more down time. “I need to eat but I don't need eat if I'm bored, or as a reward, or for stress,” Flavin said.

Eat on a schedule: This will help you plan and choose foods wisely. Timing counts when grocery shopping or attending a party, too, DeNysschen said. Never do either when hungry.

Get moving: Adopt or continue a fitness routine. It will decrease your appetite, help with weight management and combat weight gain. Exercise also can become a social activity that replaces some get-togethers with fast food and alcohol.

Be self-interested: The mindset “I can start eating healthy during the holidays as a gift to myself” is better than “I’ll start eating healthier after the holidays,” DeNysschen said.