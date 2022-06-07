Man who tossed coffee cups for years on former co-worker's lawn apologizes, pays restitution

The Lake View litterbug is officially sorry.

Larry Pope, the 76-year-old Hamburg man accused of dumping hundreds of used McDonald's coffee cups on the front lawn of a former co-worker, has written a letter of apology to the homeowners and has sent them a check for about $2,800 to cover their expenses in trying to catch whoever was doing this to them.

Those were two of the conditions that, once fulfilled, would bring to a close the local littering case that gained international attention last year.

"I think he's learned his lesson," said Edward Patton, who, with his wife, Cheryl, received the apology and check late last week.

The Pattons say someone in a passing vehicle tossed hundreds of empty and half-filled coffee cups onto the lawn of their home on Versailles Road over a period of several years. They eventually filled about 10 large plastic bags with the cups, some containing cigarette butts.

Edward Patton invested in powerful binoculars and a video surveillance system to try to record the car's license plate number. He learned the litterbug's nightly routine but never could get a clear view of the plate.

Lake View litterbug whose case drew national attention must take part in neighborhood cleanup Larry Pope was back in Hamburg Town Court on Friday, when Town Justice Gerald P. Gorman agreed to a six-month adjournment in contemplation of dismissal that comes with several additional conditions.

"I can actually see, like, his arm would come out the window and the cup would land on the lawn and bounce," he said.

Finally, in April 2021, a group of neighbors set up a sting to catch the trash-tosser in the act the next time he drove down the street.

"They stepped in, they put together a plan of action – like a military thing – and they got him on the first night," Edward Patton said.

They shared what they learned with a Hamburg police officer, and the Pattons were surprised to discover the vehicle belonged to Pope, a disgruntled former co-worker of Cheryl's.

Hamburg police then waited for Pope to come back and pulled him over after watching him toss a cup onto the Pattons' lawn.

Pope was charged with harassment, a violation, and was cited for a traffic infraction for throwing refuse onto a roadway.

The odd case drew widespread notice after The Buffalo News reported on it following Pope's arrest. Numerous news organizations reached out to the Pattons to find out more about what happened.

"I have relatives living in Texas, and places like that, and they say, 'Oh, my God, you're on the radio this morning' – you know, they recognize my voice," Edward Patton said.

In October, Hamburg Town Justice Gerald P. Gorman agreed to dismiss the charges if Pope stayed out of trouble for the next six months and fulfilled several additional conditions.

Those requirements included the letter of apology, restitution of $2,776.47 for money the Pattons spent on the surveillance system and 20 hours of community service performed with an organization that focuses on cleaning up neighborhoods. Gorman also granted the Pattons a six-month order of protection.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Pope fulfilled the other conditions of the case. His attorney, Jeffrey Magavern, and a Hamburg Town Court clerk didn't respond to messages Monday.

Edward Patton said Town Attorney Lisa Poch forwarded the letter of apology and the check to the Pattons and they received the items last Thursday.

Edward Patton said he was glad he didn't have to sue Pope in small claims court to get the money. He said the apology signed by Pope was just four lines.

"I would like to apologize to Mr. and Mrs. Patton for my compulsive behavior of littering. I meant no harm," Pope wrote, in part, according to Edward Patton. "I'm very remorseful for any problems that I may have caused you or your family. I have learned a valuable lesson for my poor judgment."

The Pattons haven't seen a cup on their lawn since the day of Pope's arrest.

"I've had one candy wrapper since this whole thing started," Edward Patton said.

They still have four or five large bags filled with the cups in their garage that they'll now put in the trash.

Edward Patton quipped that he had considered selling them on eBay to raise money for charity, maybe charging extra for cups that he signed.

"Official crime scene evidence from the great cup caper, you know?" he said.

