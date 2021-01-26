 Skip to main content
Man who reportedly tossed non-lethal chemical agent at Erie County Sheriff's deputy sought
The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man who reportedly tossed a gas grenade at a Sheriff's deputy during a car chase that followed a traffic stop Sunday on Route 438 on the Seneca Nation of Indians' Cattaraugus territories.

According to a release by the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over and tossed a non-lethal chemical grenade at the patrol vehicle.

Powder residue from the tossed object entered the patrol car, resulting in the deputy experiencing discomfort and causing him to terminate the pursuit, according to the Sheriff's Office

The vehicle, an older model white pickup truck – possibly a Dodge, towing a trailer – was last seen heading west on Route 438.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL 21-005921.

